Officials rule Blair Farm house fire unintentional; organizers seek donations for family

MOREHEAD CITY — Investigators have determined the fire that devastated a house in Blair Farm subdivision Tuesday was unintentional, and a neighbor is seeking help for the family affected.
A fire broke out Tuesday night at 1809 Widgeon Drive, the home of Phuoc Huynh and Thi Le and their children.
The Morehead City Fire Department investigated the blaze, and Assistant Chief Dykeman Baily said Wednesday they determined the fire was unintentional, originating from a liquid propane cook top built into the inside of the garage.
“The unit was installed against the left-side exterior wall of the garage, near the front,” he said. “Multiple 20-pount LP cylinders were store inside the garage; the storage of LP gas cylinders is strongly discouraged due to fire and explosion hazards.”
Assistant Chief Baily said one of the occupants was cooking on the cook top Tuesday night, became distracted by an “issue inside of the residence,” and came back out to discover the fire.
Meanwhile, Pine Knoll Shores Assistant Town Manager Julie Anderson is asking the community for help for the family. Ms. Anderson said in a mass email Wednesday she lives “just a few doors down” from the family.
“The entire Carteret County community is rallying behind them,” she said, “but they have a long road ahead of them, including finding and outfitting a new home.”
Ms. Anderson said she’s collecting monetary donations and gift cards to for the family, and checks should be made out to Carteret Warriors for Recovery.
She asks those interested in donating to either put the donations in the drop box behind Pine Knoll Shores Town Hall at 100 Municipal Circle or mail them to Town of Pine Knoll Shores, 100 Municipal Circle, Pine Knoll Shores, NC 28512.
Online donations may be made at cw4r.org/donate.
Assistant Chief Baily said officials estimate the damage to the house, including contents, to be approximately $155,500. According to property data from the Carteret County Tax Office, the house is valued at $154,938, not including the parcel.
“The neighboring residence located on the left side sustained minor damage as well,” Assistant Chief Bailey said. “The damage to the neighboring residence is estimated to be approximately $1,500.”
The assistant chief stressed that cooking with fuel-type devices, such as LP burners, shouldn’t be conducted inside a garage or other enclosed space due to potential fire hazards and the risk of carbon monoxide poisoning.
“All such devices should be conducted in ‘well-ventilated’ spaces and adequately spaced, at least 15 feet, from all combustible materials,” he said. This includes structures such as wooden decks.
Contact Mike Shutak at 252-723-7353, email mike@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter at @mikesccnt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.