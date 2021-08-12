Students ready for new school year with free supplies collected during Stuff the Bus campaign

MOREHEAD CITY — Residents lined up before 5 a.m. Wednesday to receive free school supplies during the Stuff the Bus distribution at Parkview Baptist Church.
After children and parents selected their favorite book bags from large stacks lining a hallway, families made their way through tables filled with a variety of items, ranging from pencils to crayons to notebook paper and more.
Parents who received supplies said it’s a huge help because of economic challenges.
“It takes a great burden off of families,” Clifford DuMarce of Morehead City, a father with two school children, said. “I’m the only one working in my home and this is a big help.”
Megan Campbell of Morehead City, a mother of four, agreed.
“It is so amazing that they do this for families each year,” Ms. Campbell said as she and her children loaded book bags with supplies. “We count on this to be able to get what we need to be able to start school.”
Parkview Baptist ministry assistant Misty Royal, who helped coordinate the event along with the Carteret County Public School Foundation and Carteret County Association of Realtors, said volunteers distributed about 395 book bags filled with supplies.
Volunteers will conduct another distribution from 4 to 5 p.m. Sunday at four locations, Beaufort Elementary, Newport Middle, Bogue Sound Elementary and Down East Middle/Smyrna Elementary schools.
Ms. Royal said there will be about 300 book bags and supplies available at those distributions.
She thanked all those who donated supplies during a collection drive held Aug. 6-8 at Walmart and Staples in Morehead City, as well as those who volunteered with the effort.
“I think we had an outstanding turnout as far as donations and the community pulling together,” she said. “I think Stuff the Bus has a name that brings people out to help our county kids.”
Carteret County Schools Assistant Superintendent Richard Paylor also thanked all those who helped to provide supplies.
“We appreciate all the volunteers that worked so hard to get all of these donations,” Mr. Paylor said. “There’s a need in this county and we appreciate those who have helped meet the need. It’s important for all kids to have all the supplies they need to start the school year off right. They need the supplies to feel successful as they go back.”
White Oak Elementary School technology facilitator Marsha Sirkin, who helps with the event each year, said it’s a struggle for many families to afford all of the supplies students need, which is why she volunteers.
“As a mother of two, I spend several hundred dollars each year to prepare them for school. I could not imagine being a single mom or being on disability and trying to buy supplies. Being able to provide these families supplies with no questions asked is the right thing go do. We never know who is in need. Everyone is going through something, whether it’s COVID or Hurricane Florence.”
Ms. Sirkin said her church, Ann Street United Methodist Church, provides new shoes for the event and this year the church provided more than $3,000 to purchase 329 pairs to give away.
In addition, 15 hairstylists donated their time to provide free haircuts for children.
Phillip Lovoy with Big Rock Barber Shop of Morehead City was among those cutting hair.
“This is one of my favorite things to do each year,” he said as he trimmed a boy’s hair. “We get to see the kids come in at the end of summer with no hair cuts and we get to make them look good. If you give them a good hair cut they look good and feel good, which helps their self esteem when they return to school.”
Morehead City school resource officers were also helping hand out supplies. Officer Danielle Lawrence, the school resource officer for Morehead City Primary School, said, “We want to be part of the community and help the community. This is one way we can contribute to make sure families get the supplies they need.”
