Most Popular
Articles
- Morehead City arrests 5 individuals in connection to drug overdose death
- Commission rejects low offers to purchase county-owned land, sets minimum price for future bids
- Morehead City police make arrest in rape investigation; incidents allegedly date to 2013, 2014
- Cedar Point officials plan to take property owner to court over tavern lot, adjacent tract
- Sheriff’s office cancels missing person alert after woman found
- Carteret school board to consider $15K superintendent salary increase
- Law enforcement cancels search after missing Newport teenager found
- Carteret County school board signs off on $15K salary hike for superintendent
- Preliminary survey results show Pine Knoll Shores stakeholders have mixed feelings on short-term rentals
- Woman treated, released from hospital after hit and run on Mill Creek Road Tuesday morning
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
- LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Problems with the recount (18)
- EDITORIAL: Presidential mandate, last resort of a bully (18)
- LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Know your candidates before you vote! (15)
- LETTER TO THE EDITOR: to Mayor Newton & Beaufort Town Commissioners (14)
- As flooding persists in western Emerald Isle, town seeks millions through federal grant program for filtration collaboration (14)
- Planners recommend Carteret commission denies request for new marina along Bogue Sound (13)
- Carteret school board to consider $15K superintendent salary increase (13)
- LETTER TO THE EDITOR: An open letter to the Beaufort Planning Board (11)
- EDITORIAL: Governor’s veto politicizes social studies curriculum (11)
- Beaufort commission denies special-use permit for Jim Dandy on Lennoxville Road (10)
- Carteret commissioners approve 10% salary increase for sheriff’s office employees (10)
- District Attorney Scott Thomas changes party affiliation to Republican (9)
- In split vote, Carteret commissioners accept $9.5M offer for county-owned water system (8)
- Carteret County school board signs off on $15K salary hike for superintendent (8)
- Sen. Tillis co-sponsors Recovering America’s Wildlife Act (7)
- National Solar Tour features 5 solar-powered Carteret County sites Saturday (6)
- EDITORIAL: Hurricane Florence, a lesson in recovery (6)
- Cedar Point officials plan to take property owner to court over tavern lot, adjacent tract (6)
- Newport receives $550K grant to hire 3 full-time firefighters (6)
- Beaufort HPC approves signage to mark Topsail Park as port of entry in trans-Atlantic slave trade (6)
- LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Commissioners should follow the zoning laws (5)
- Morehead City arrests 5 individuals in connection to drug overdose death (5)
- Three years on, hundreds of families still wait for repairs after damage from Hurricane Florence (5)
- Mayor, candidate clash as Peletier board schedules public hearing on racetrack practice hours (5)
- NCDOT to host outreach events for disadvantaged businesses to learn about contracting opportunities (4)
- LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Gays are people too! (4)
- EDITORIAL: Emerald Isle needs a final stormwater fix (4)
- County commissioners give OK for Newport to explore creation of emergency services tax district (4)
- Carteret third-graders struggle to meet reading standards in 2020-21, stay above state average, report reveals (4)
- Carteret County Schools communication officer resigns after 5 months on the job (3)
- Carteret County to reduce number of recycling convenience sites beginning Thursday (3)
- LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Developer should not drive the public agenda (3)
- Carteret County requests feds withdraw rufa red knot critical habitat proposal (3)
- EDITORIAL: Water system vote, another failed plan (3)
- LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Vitriol has become its own kind of virus (2)
- State environmental agency accepts comments on draft Coastal Habitat Protection Plan (2)
- Emerald Isle seeks informal bids to improve golf cart parking sites as popularity grows (2)
- EDITORIAL: “Are you guys ready? Let’s roll!” (2)
- Army Corps of Engineers to begin Bogue Inlet dredge work as early as Sunday (2)
- Active cases of COVID-19 surpass 400 in Carteret County Wednesday (2)
- Sheriff’s office cancels search for missing juvenile from Cape Carteret (updated) (1)
- Nonprofit assesses water quality threats in North Carolina, including plastic pollution (1)
- Indian Beach planners seek input on amendment to allow residential development in business district (1)
- Emerald Isle eyes federal fund source for stormwater management improvement project (1)
- Carteret County secures DOD grant for east Taylor’s Creek dredging, Radio Island nourishment (1)
- Chief reports calls for emergency assistance still high in western Carteret County even as tourism season ends (1)
- Morehead City community dedicates new city hall Tuesday, pays homage to former Charles Wallace building (1)
- Dispose of hazardous waste at 2021 Carteret County collection event (1)
- Experts, stakeholders delve into climate change, NC fisheries during ‘Changing Tides’ panel (1)
- Carteret confirms 163 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday; 369 now considered active (1)
- Consultant reports public input still needed for Cape Carteret land-use plan update (1)
- Forecasters predict Hurricane Sam will stay away from North Carolina coast (1)
- EDITORIAL: School board’s decision focuses on the ‘long game’ (1)
- After Cedar Point sends ‘invites,’ some property owners express interest in annexation, staff reports (1)
Video
Most Popular
Articles
- Morehead City arrests 5 individuals in connection to drug overdose death
- Commission rejects low offers to purchase county-owned land, sets minimum price for future bids
- Morehead City police make arrest in rape investigation; incidents allegedly date to 2013, 2014
- Cedar Point officials plan to take property owner to court over tavern lot, adjacent tract
- N.C. hospital suspends hundreds of healthcare workers without pay amid vaccine mandate
- Sheriff’s office cancels missing person alert after woman found
- Carteret school board to consider $15K superintendent salary increase
- Law enforcement cancels search after missing Newport teenager found
- Carteret County school board signs off on $15K salary hike for superintendent
- Preliminary survey results show Pine Knoll Shores stakeholders have mixed feelings on short-term rentals
Images
Videos
Commented
- LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Problems with the recount (18)
- EDITORIAL: Presidential mandate, last resort of a bully (18)
- LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Know your candidates before you vote! (15)
- LETTER TO THE EDITOR: to Mayor Newton & Beaufort Town Commissioners (14)
- As flooding persists in western Emerald Isle, town seeks millions through federal grant program for filtration collaboration (14)
- Planners recommend Carteret commission denies request for new marina along Bogue Sound (13)
- Carteret school board to consider $15K superintendent salary increase (13)
- Commentary: debt, Delta problems (13)
- LETTER TO THE EDITOR: An open letter to the Beaufort Planning Board (11)
- EDITORIAL: Governor’s veto politicizes social studies curriculum (11)
- Beaufort commission denies special-use permit for Jim Dandy on Lennoxville Road (10)
- Carteret commissioners approve 10% salary increase for sheriff’s office employees (10)
- District Attorney Scott Thomas changes party affiliation to Republican (9)
- In split vote, Carteret commissioners accept $9.5M offer for county-owned water system (8)
- Carteret County school board signs off on $15K salary hike for superintendent (8)
- Sen. Tillis co-sponsors Recovering America’s Wildlife Act (7)
- National Solar Tour features 5 solar-powered Carteret County sites Saturday (6)
- EDITORIAL: Hurricane Florence, a lesson in recovery (6)
- Cedar Point officials plan to take property owner to court over tavern lot, adjacent tract (6)
- Newport receives $550K grant to hire 3 full-time firefighters (6)
- Beaufort HPC approves signage to mark Topsail Park as port of entry in trans-Atlantic slave trade (6)
- LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Commissioners should follow the zoning laws (5)
- Morehead City arrests 5 individuals in connection to drug overdose death (5)
- Should N.C. prison system be restored as a standalone agency? (5)
- Three years on, hundreds of families still wait for repairs after damage from Hurricane Florence (5)
- Mayor, candidate clash as Peletier board schedules public hearing on racetrack practice hours (5)
- NCDOT to host outreach events for disadvantaged businesses to learn about contracting opportunities (4)
- LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Gays are people too! (4)
- Commentary: Stressing positivity, not stress, is a key to happiness (4)
- EDITORIAL: Emerald Isle needs a final stormwater fix (4)
- County commissioners give OK for Newport to explore creation of emergency services tax district (4)
- Carteret third-graders struggle to meet reading standards in 2020-21, stay above state average, report reveals (4)
- On N.C. coast, lose the seagrass and lose the fisheries (3)
- Carteret County Schools communication officer resigns after 5 months on the job (3)
- Americans agree misinformation is a problem, poll shows (3)
- Liquor shortages on NC shelves gets legislature's attention (3)
- Carteret County to reduce number of recycling convenience sites beginning Thursday (3)
- LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Developer should not drive the public agenda (3)
- Carteret County requests feds withdraw rufa red knot critical habitat proposal (3)
- Toxins and mislabeling threaten NC seafood (3)
- EDITORIAL: Water system vote, another failed plan (3)
- Stocks rise broadly on Wall Street after Fed statement (2)
- Analysis: Biden's war on virus becomes war on unvaccinated (2)
- LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Vitriol has become its own kind of virus (2)
- 'Pandora papers' show London is a key hub for tax avoidance (2)
- Changing climate poses burden as people count on fishing in NC (2)
- One stunning afternoon: Setbacks imperil Biden's reset (2)
- Judge blasts Cheri Beasley’s claims about racial bias in justice system (2)
- State environmental agency accepts comments on draft Coastal Habitat Protection Plan (2)
- Emerald Isle seeks informal bids to improve golf cart parking sites as popularity grows (2)
- Town loses staff: Swansboro manager Seaberg resigns (2)
- EDITORIAL: “Are you guys ready? Let’s roll!” (2)
- Army Corps of Engineers to begin Bogue Inlet dredge work as early as Sunday (2)
- Chiefs explain EOC’s role (2)
- Active cases of COVID-19 surpass 400 in Carteret County Wednesday (2)
- N.C. House Freedom Caucus plans to inspect Durham County voting machines (2)
- Local school boards emerge as hot races in November election (1)
- Workers at all of Kellogg's U.S. cereal plants go on strike (1)
- Migrant camp shrinks on US border as more Haitians removed (1)
- China declares all cryptocurrency transactions illegal (1)
- Doctors grow frustrated over COVID-19 denial, misinformation (1)
- Companies, activists push to speed zero-emission truck sales (1)
- Delta variant and worker shortage keep a lid on job growth (1)
- Sheriff’s office cancels search for missing juvenile from Cape Carteret (updated) (1)
- As daughter sought state license, Noem summoned agency head (1)
- Nonprofit assesses water quality threats in North Carolina, including plastic pollution (1)
- Indian Beach planners seek input on amendment to allow residential development in business district (1)
- Gen. Milley: Whisperer to presidents, target of intrigue (1)
- Emerald Isle eyes federal fund source for stormwater management improvement project (1)
- Militia leader to be sentenced in Minnesota mosque bombing (1)
- Options shrink for Haitian migrants straddling Texas border (1)
- Many hurdles for families with food challenges, poll shows (1)
- Carteret County secures DOD grant for east Taylor’s Creek dredging, Radio Island nourishment (1)
- ABC chairman resigns amid supply issues, problems at warehouse (1)
- Chief reports calls for emergency assistance still high in western Carteret County even as tourism season ends (1)
- George Floyd fund has awarded over $50,000 in scholarships (1)
- Morehead City community dedicates new city hall Tuesday, pays homage to former Charles Wallace building (1)
- How is climate change destabilizing NC coastal ecology? (1)
- Study: Pentagon reliance on contractors hurt US in 9/11 wars (1)
- Outbreaks strand some students at home with minimal learning (1)
- Dispose of hazardous waste at 2021 Carteret County collection event (1)
- Experts, stakeholders delve into climate change, NC fisheries during ‘Changing Tides’ panel (1)
- Carteret confirms 163 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday; 369 now considered active (1)
- Consultant reports public input still needed for Cape Carteret land-use plan update (1)
- US sues to stop deal between American Airlines and JetBlue (1)
- Forecasters predict Hurricane Sam will stay away from North Carolina coast (1)
- Hospitals fear staffing shortages as vaccine deadlines loom (1)
- Commercial fishing in NC adapts to threat of warming seas (1)
- Salesforce to help workers leave states over abortion laws (1)
- N.C. has run up less taxpayer debt than most states, financial watchdog says (1)
- Biden administration unveils new plan for young immigrants (1)
- Internet funding rule could favor rural areas over cities (1)
- Biden plan seeks to expand education, from pre-K to college (1)
- EDITORIAL: School board’s decision focuses on the ‘long game’ (1)
- After Cedar Point sends ‘invites,’ some property owners express interest in annexation, staff reports (1)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.