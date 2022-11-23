BEAUFORT — Carteret County commissioners Monday night postponed a public hearing on a developer’s proposal to rezone 156 acres off Highway 58 near Peletier for a recreational camper park project.
The board met in its meeting room in the administration building on Courthouse Square.
The board voted 4-2 last year to rezone the property from single-family residential to the recreational camper park district, but nearby residents filed a suit.
The plaintiffs in the case – Barry and Cathey Blackburn, along with Gilbert and Pam Taylor, James and Rebecca Dorris and William and Lou Singleton – live near the rezoned property and claimed the change will cause them to “suffer imminent injury through loss of character of the particular neighborhood,” according to the filling.
The plaintiffs recently won their case in Craven County Superior Court, necessitating that the rezoning case be heard in a second public hearing and be voted upon again. The developer, Dirt2Dreams LLC, requested that, and it was on the agenda Monday night.
However, after Board Chairman Ed Wheatly called on Carteret County Planning Director Gene Foxworth to explain the rezoning request, County Attorney Claud R. Wheatly III stood up instead and asked that it be tabled, because the judge in the case has not entered his decision into the record.
With that, Commissioner Robin Comer, who represents much of western Carteret County, made a motion to instead hear and vote on the request during a meeting on Dec. 19 at 6 p.m. Commissioner Chuck Shinn of Newport seconded the motion, and it passed by a 6-0 vote with Commissioner Jimmy Farrington absent.
Farrington is part-owner of Dirt2Dreams and recused himself in the 2021 discussion and vote.
Ron Cullipher of the Cullipher Group, representing project developers Dirt2Dreams, said in May 2021 the plan is to build a “resort-like” RV park on the site. He said it will include water features, walking trails and other amenities with space for several hundred RVs and campers, though the exact number of units hadn’t been decided.
Residents other than the plaintiffs in the legal case also argued against the rezoning request in May 2021 and planned to speak Monday night.
Dirt2Dreams has begun to clear the site, and nearby residents have taken to social media to complain about what they call “massive amounts” of smoke from the burning of vegetation.
Donna Bierly, who lives on Peletier Loop Road, said on Facebook last week she smelled smoke in her house one night and thick smoke was still visible the next morning.
She said she went to the site and saw more than 50 piles of vegetation burning.
Rich Hayworth, who lives in the Silver Creek Town Homes on Peletier Loop Road off Highway 58, called the newspaper Monday afternoon to complain about the smoke.
He said residents at first were unaware where the smoke was coming, and there was so much of it, several called the fire department.
He said heating and air conditioning units were picking up the smoke and bringing it into homes, and ash and soot have been falling on vehicles.
“It’s been going on for about a month,” he said.
Farrington did not return a phone call to comment on the smoke situation by press time Tuesday.
Contact Brad Rich at 252-864-1532; email brad@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @brichccnt.
