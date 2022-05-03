PELETIER — Peletier Mayor Dale Sowers presented town commissioners his proposed 2022-23 budget during the board’s monthly meeting in town hall Monday night.
The tax-and-spend plan retains the 2021-22 property tax rate of 5.5 cents per $100 of assessed value and the total budget would be slightly lower – $165,209 – than the current budget total of $168,850.
Commissioners agreed 4-0, with Steven Overby absent because of illness – to schedule the required public hearing on the budget for their next meeting, on Monday, June 6 at 6:30 p.m. in the town hall off Highway 58. The budget must be adopted by July 1, when it goes into effect.
The budget does not include funds for a contract for a fulltime or part-time county sheriff’s deputy to patrol the town, an idea supported by many town residents in a survey and discussed during a couple of town board meetings in recent months.
It does include about $14,000 more in total salary for the town’s only two employees, part-time town clerk Bea Cunningham and part-time code enforcement officer Kris Jensen, a Carteret County Sheriff’s Office lieutenant.
Of the total proposed budget, $134,209 is for the general fund, which pays for the town’s operations, including salary, and $31,000 is Powell Bill (state-shared gas tax) revenue, which can be used only for street and street-related work.
The largest chunk of the general fund, as always, is for the salaries; that line item totals $39,450.
Other significant expenditures proposed include: $14,000 for the annual audit, $6,000 for insurance, $5,000 for utilities and $18,000 to pay off the mortgage for the town hall. There’s also $10,000 – Powell Bill funds – for improvements to Norris Landing Road, home to several new residential subdivisions.
The biggest sources of general fund revenue listed are $55,000 from the property tax, $31,000 from the utilities franchise tax and $25,000 from the sales tax, which is collected by the state, allocated to counties and shared by counties with municipalities.
In Carteret County sales tax is allocated to towns based on property tax levy. The small towns on mainland Carteret County have been pushing to no avail to get the county to distribute that revenue based on population, which would increase their shares, or based on a hybrid of property taxes and population, which would also increase their shares some.
The property tax-based system favors the high-value Bogue Banks beach towns.
In 2020, Peletier received $18,343 in county-shared sales tax revenue but would have received $220,309 under the population-based system, according to figures compiled by western Carteret mainland town officials.
Commissioner Dan Taylor made the motion to send the budget to public hearing and it passed without significant discussion.
Contact Brad Rich at 252-864-1532; email brad@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @brichccnt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.