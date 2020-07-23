BOGUE — After a closed session at the end of their monthly meeting Monday night, town councilmen voted 5-0 in open session to hire Shawne Southard as the new town clerk.
She started work immediately to get training from current clerk and planning director Elizabeth Sweeney, who announced her resignation last month.
Ms. Southard, who lives in Bogue, is a former Carteret County Board of Elections staffer. She resigned as interim director in October 2019, but did not give a reason, other than to say, “I am the sixth person to leave this office in a year-and-a-half, if that tells you anything.”
Ms. Southard’s salary in Bogue is $33,000 per year. Ms. Sweeney, whose last day will be Thursday, July 30, was making $42,000 per year under the town’s 2019-20 budget, which ended June 30.
Wednesday, Mayor Bobby O’Chat said Ms. Southard seemed to know a lot about town government in her interview and got points for living in Bogue.
There were four candidates, he said, but Ms. Southard stood out because of her local government expertise and “ability to talk to people.”
Ms. Southard, 48, said Thursday she moved to Bogue in 2018 with her husband, TJ, a visual media designer, and two daughters, Paige and Bailey, so Paige could benefit from Carteret County Schools. Paige just graduated from Croatan High School and plans to attend Carteret Community College in the fall. Bailey is a rising senior at Meredith College in Raleigh.
“We love living in Bogue, where everyone we meet is welcoming, and I look forward to getting to know more people,” Ms. Southard said in an email.
Ms. Sweeney has held the clerk’s position in Bogue for about six years and is the only employee in the town’s history.
Bogue, which according to U.S. Census data had a population of 708 in 2018, is on Highway 24 between Morehead City and Cape Carteret. The town hall is off Chimney Branch Road, near its intersection with Highway 24 and is officially open to the public from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday, Tuesday and Thursday of each week.
However, Ms. Sweeney said last month she works more hours than that, including time spent on planning issues and attending meetings of organizations that have impacts on Bogue.
Contact Brad Rich at 252-864-1532; email Brad@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @brichccnt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.