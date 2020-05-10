Carteret County seeks retirement community designation

CARTERET COUNTY — Groups throughout the county are pledging their support for Carteret County’s quest to become a North Carolina Certified Retirement Community.
The Certified Retirement Community program is run through Visit N.C. with help from the N.C. Department of Commerce. Communities who receive the designation must complete a rigorous application and evaluation process to be considered.
“These Certified Retirement Communities are recognized for providing the amenities, services and opportunities retirees need to enjoy active and productive lives,” Visit N.C. says on its website.
Michele Querry with the Carteret County Economic Development Department is spearheading the effort to get the county certified. She told the News-Times recently the county is on track to submit an application by the Friday, July 31 deadline.
Ms. Querry said there are a number of requirements to be considered a Certified Retirement Community, including demonstrated community support from “churches, clubs, businesses, media and other entities whose participation will increase the program’s success in attracting retirees.”
The county has been gathering letters of support from various groups, including municipalities, boards, civic groups and others, as part of the community outreach effort. Another requirement stipulates communities must be located within 50 miles of a hospital or other emergency medical services provider.
“Communities must also establish a retiree attraction committee to develop a system that encourages existing and prospective retirees to consider NC, develop a marketing and public relations plan and develop a long-term plan outlining how the community will maintain its desirability as a retirement destination,” Ms. Querry wrote in an email.
There is an annual $3,000 fee to participate in the program, with an initial five-year commitment. Communities must be recertified after five years.
If the county is approved as a Certified Retirement Community, it will have access to marketing and other resources through Retire N.C. and Visit N.C. Ms. Querry said certified communities can network with potential new residents and may follow up on leads generated at retirement-focused expos.
“This gives the distinct advantage of having a local volunteer or representative connect directly with pre-retirees and retirees as they explore their options to call home,” she said.
Another perk for participating communities is a discount on advertising through Visit N.C.’s publication partners. Ms. Querry said that allows the county to connect with potential new residents through print and digital channels.
According to information on the Visit N.C. website, the program targets people nearing retirement age who are considering moving to North Carolina from the Northeast and Midwest, in particular.
Don Kirkman, county economic development director, previously told the News-Times Rep. Pat McElraft (R-Carteret, Jones) was instrumental in changing state legislation to allow counties to be eligible for the Certified Retirement Community designation. Previously, only individual towns or cities could apply for the program.
If selected, Carteret would become the fourth county to participate in the program. According to the Retire N.C. website, Johnston County, Scotland County and Beaufort County are also certified communities.
Ms. Querry said she is confident about the county’s chances for becoming a Certified Retirement Community. She said many people around retirement age already live in Carteret County, and she feels the area has plenty to offer those individuals.
“We are very optimistic. Carteret County is already home to thousands of retirees and the amenities and activities they enjoy,” she said. “The retiree attraction committee is a diverse group of volunteers, all with a connection and unique perspective to this market. They have done a tremendous amount of research and have been purposeful in completing the comprehensive application and developing the strategic plans — all of which should put the county in a favorable position to receive the designation.”
More information on the N.C. Certified Retirement Community program is available at retirenc.com.
Contact Elise Clouser at elise@thenewstimes.com; by phone at 252-726-7081 ext. 229; or follow on Twitter @eliseccnt.
