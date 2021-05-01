Carteret County Schools get students pumped up for NC Pre-K, kindergarten

OCEAN — Families registering prekindergarten and kindergarten students for the 2021-22 academic year were able to get their children excited about school during drive-thru events at Carteret County elementary schools Thursday.
Traditionally, the school system offers an annual preregistration day inside at each school, but due to the coronavirus pandemic, the district opted for a drive-thru format.
Most families participating had already preregistered online, but were coming to get more information about the registration process and meet teachers.
“It was to get families excited about coming to school and to give them child development information that is helpful to parents. It was also to answer any questions, including questions on how to register,” director of English language arts Lisa Kittrell said.
Children and parents participating at Bogue Sound Elementary School seemed to get the message.
McKenzie Odom of Newport, 5, said she was excited to start kindergarten.
“I want to read about dinosaurs and the ocean,” she said.
Her father, Dr. Shelly Odom, said he liked the event.
“This is cool. It’s something for the kids to get them excited to start school,” he said.
BSES set up various outdoor stations along the parade route, where families and children received gift bags, books and balloons. A school nurse was on hand to answer questions and hand out health forms that parents need to fill out prior to their child entering school. A special treat for kindergartners was a brief stop at a station to have their photos taken with the school’s mascot, Shadow.
Bogue Sound principal Jenny Bell said the staff wanted to make each station upbeat and welcoming.
“We really like to talk with the kids and their families and interact with them,” she said. “This is their first time for many of them to meet us.”
Kindergarten teacher Morgan Shaffer said having parents preregister and attend events helps schools prepare for the incoming students.
“It helps us meet the families and get an idea of what the kids are like and lets the parents see us, which helps ease their fears,” she said. “We want to make this transition as easy as possible on the children and parents.”
Ms. Kittrell said 261 children and families attended the drive-thru events across the county. There are currently 179 children registered in the district for N.C. Pre-K and 260 registered for kindergarten for the 2021-22 academic year. For the 2020-21 academic year, there are 526 kindergarten students and 170 pre-K students attending county schools.
Eight county schools offer the programs.
Ms. Kittrell said her goal is to have the majority of children registered by the end of May; however, parents can preregister students through the summer months, as well.
In order to register for prekindergarten, a student must be 4 years old by Tuesday, Aug. 31. In order to register for kindergarten, a student must be 5 years old by Aug. 31.
Parents and guardians who still want to preregister online will need to provide certain information in order to complete the process. They must register in the district in which they reside. Only a parent or legal guardian can register a child for school.
Those preregistering for N.C. Pre-K will need a certified copy of their child’s birth certificate and proof of income for the family.
Those preregistering for kindergarten will need a certified copy of the child’s birth certificate, current proof of residence, parent or legal guardian’s ID, custody paperwork if needed, current individual education plan if applicable, immunization record and N.C. health assessment signed off on by a doctor.
For more information or to preregister online, visit the school system’s website, carteretcountyschools.org. Go to the “Student Online Registration” tab. Parents can also contact the school their child will attend.
