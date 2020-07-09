Carteret County libraries transition out of regional system

CARTERET COUNTY — No late fees, a new website and logo and an updated hold system are among the changes library patrons may notice now that Carteret County’s public libraries are no longer part of a tri-county library system.
The transition out of the Craven-Pamlico-Carteret Regional Library system became effective July 1, the start of the new fiscal year. The change means the county’s five public libraries now fall under a department administered by Carteret County government.
“July 1st brought the five library locations in Carteret County under one county system. This provides for localized management of each branch,” County Library Director Lesley Mason said in an email to the News-Times. “With this chance comes the opportunity to join several state wide consortiums.”
One of the programs the Carteret County Public Library system will be joining is N.C. Cardinal, a shared catalog and library card that makes materials from 50 North Carolina counties available to residents. Ms. Mason said there are 6.9 million items available through the N.C. Cardinal system.
According to an FAQ on the library’s website, CCPL originally planned to implement N.C. Cardinal by mid-September, but it is working with the State Library to accelerate that timeline to mid-July.
Several new digital library resources are also now available to county library patrons. CCPL is joining the North Carolina Digital Library, which has electronic access to books, videos and magazines. The library system is also now providing Hoopla Digital, which offers audiobooks, eBooks, videos, movies, music and other media.
“Vendor contracts, IT software and system improvements, new staffing models, and updated operational procedures are underway. All of these were contingent on the new fiscal year and so have been in high gear since July 1st,” Ms. Mason said. “Staff are hard at work updating the library collections, training on new software platforms, and planning for new service models in response of the current pandemic.”
The process for placing holds has also changed. Patrons should visit the library’s new website, carteretcountypubliclibrary.org, and follow the links to fill out the form to request a hold.
Those with existing holds through the old library system had those holds canceled when CCPL transitioned at the beginning of the month. While existing cards from the CPC library system can be used to check out items from the libraries, they can’t be used to log into and reserve items through the old catalog system.
In response to the novel coronavirus pandemic, all county library branches remain closed to the public until further notice. The library is, however, offering curbside pickup and a book-by-mail program. The annual summer reading program is also underway, with sign up forms available on the website and Facebook page.
In addition, CCPL announced the entire system is now fine free.
“Fines are often a barrier to access, especially for children and teens,” the library said in a July 5 Facebook post.
Patrons with checked-out materials belonging to libraries outside the county can still return those books to any local branch. The library said materials will be returned to their correct locations.
Along with a new website, the county unveiled a new logo to reflect the transition to an independent library system.
The Carteret County Board of Commissioners decided to withdraw from the regional library system in 2019. At the time, commissioners said they felt it would benefit the county to bring it under local control because the area has specific needs that couldn’t be met through the regional system.
The fiscal year 2020-21 budget allocates $1.5 million in funding for the county library system.
Contact Elise Clouser at elise@thenewstimes.com; by phone at 252-726-7081 ext. 229; or follow on Twitter @eliseccnt.
