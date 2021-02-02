BEAUFORT — The Carteret County Board of Commissioners last week considered several offers to purchase county-owned property, deciding to approve one offer but deny two others.
The board met Jan. 25 for its first regular monthly meeting of the year in the commissioners’ boardroom of the administration complex in Beaufort. All the properties under consideration were owned by the county as a result of tax foreclosure.
Commissioners first considered an offer from Joseph Carr for a property in the Sea Gate subdivision of Beaufort, 118 Tradewinds Road, Lot 24, Block P, Section I. Mr. Carr put forward a $1,500 bid for the property.
According to information in the commissioners’ meeting agenda packet, the county purchased the property as a result of tax foreclosure in February 2012 for $3,534.64, and it is currently valued at $14,985. The packet also included supplementary information about the lot and the Sea Gate subdivision, including that county staff recommended commissioners approve the offer at hand due to low marketability of the lot.
“Marketability for the subject would be expected to be difficult considering the costs of clearing, testing, survey, etc., as well as it being reclassified as falling within the 100 year flood zone, and the specific location of the lot within the subdivision,” information in the agenda packet reads, in part.
The board of commissioners, however, decided to reject the offer with no further discussion.
The next offer was for county-owned land in the J W Pearson subdivision in Newport at SS Pearson Circle, W Lot 2. Joshua Weber offered $11,685 for the property, which the county acquired in 1974 due to nonpayment of taxes and is valued at $104,490.
In the agenda packet, county staff noted although the property is a waterfront lot, its particular shape, size and location severely limit its development potential. Again, with little discussion involved, the board decided to reject the offer. During deliberations, commissioners suggested the county attempt to market the property to try to get offers closer to its true value.
“These offers are low-ball, it’s why we’re rejecting them,” said Commissioner Mark Mansfield, who is a local realtor.
Finally, the board considered an offer of $2,750, submitted by Betty J. Nelson, for a lot at 138 Dolphin Way in the Sea Gate subdivision in Beaufort. That lot was acquired as a result of tax foreclosure in July 1999 for $2,288, and it’s valued at $23,443.
Unlike the previous two offers, the board of commissioners decided to approve the purchase of Dolphin Way property.
In other business, the board of commissioners adopted the consent agenda for the Jan. 25 meeting, which included the following actions:
· Approved Dec. 7 meeting minutes.
· Approved tax releases, refunds and tax collector’s report.
· Approved Federal Emergency Management Agency projects budget amendment, $332,100.
· Approved resolution designating review officers.
· Reclassified a position within general services for the Carteret County Area Transportation System from part-time to full-time.
· Approved revised bylaws for the Carteret County Public Library System.
· Approved a memorandum of understanding between N.C. Department of Health and Human Services and Carteret County Department of Social Services.
· Approved occupancy tax penalty waivers.
· Accepted funding from Brandt Animal Foundation for spay/neuter funding in the amount of $5,000.
· Accepted additional funding for the Breast and Cervical Cancer Program in the amount of $175.
· Approved CCATS safety plan.
· Approved resolution in support of N.C. Association of County Commissioners presidential initiative to promote food system resiliency.
· Denied a waiver for GreenBox fees for John Bugg for 2017, 2018 and 2019.
· Approved fiscal year 2021-22 budget calendar.
· Awarded a contract for health department roof replacement in the amount of $167,790.
· Awarded contract for courthouse restroom renovations in the amount of $71,378.
· Awarded contract for replacing second-floor courthouse carpeting in the amount of $159,670.
· Approved a resolution in support of proposed addition of James Drive, Scot Drive and Paul Road in the Hibbs Acres subdivision.
· Approved a budget amendment in support of federal grant funding for the elections department in the amount of $114,000.
· Approved a budget amendment appropriating federal and state grant funding for Hurricane Florence mitigation projects in the amount of $476,755.
· Released reserve funds for Down East Fire Department for purchase of ten self-contained breathing apparatus bottles in the amount of $8,560.
· Approved a school capital roll-forward budget amendment totaling $250,708.
· Approved a school capital budget amendment totaling $706,058.
· Approved a resolution ordering tax administrator to advertise tax liens.
· Approved a proclamation recognizing Feb. 13-20 as National Entrepreneurship Week.
· Approved an interagency agreement with Southmountain Children and Family Services.
