School board to review 2020-21 calendar

BEAUFORT — The Carteret County Board of Education will consider approval of a revised calendar for the 2020-21 academic year due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.
The proposed calendar has students report to school Monday, Aug. 17, instead of Monday, Aug. 24, which is what the State Board of Education recently approved. The last day of school for students would be Wednesday, June 2, 2021.
The board will meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday via Zoom. The public can view the meeting on YouTube at youtube.com/channel/UCVyrUgj9liv80Ofv0sevFvw.
Members of the public who would like to share comments during the public comment section of the meeting should send their comments, name and address to superintendent@carteretk12.org by noon Tuesday.
According to the school board agenda packet, the proposed calendar includes required changes mandated by new state legislation.
“In particular, it includes the requirement that all schools start on Aug. 17; that there be five days dedicated to remote learning; and that there be five additional days added to the calendar,” the agenda packet states.
Some of the highlights of the proposed revised calendar include:
- The start date for staff remains Tuesday, Aug. 11. There will be fewer teacher workdays due to the mandatory student start date of Aug. 17.
- There are remote learning days built into the calendar, when students will work remotely on those days. However, these will be teacher workdays for staff.
- The calendar creates a 86/99 day split of semesters, which enables high schools to end the first semester before Christmas break and end the second semester exams before Memorial Day.
- Monday and Tuesday, Jan. 4-5 are mandatory workdays to enable high school teachers to transition to the second semester.
- The calendar accounts for the 215 work days required for certified staff.
Other matters the board will discuss Tuesday include:
- Enrollment of the Marine Science and Technologies Early College High School freshman class for the 2020-21 school year.
- Appointment of County Commissioner Robin Comer to a four-year term on the Carteret Community College Board of Trustees.
- Consideration of a $591,202 budget revision to the 2019-20 budget that addresses adjustments in state, county capital and federal special revenue funds.
- Consideration of first and second reading of policy revisions.
- Receiving reports on facility support operations.
Under the consent agenda, the following topics are included:
- Consideration of the continuing a stipend for meal program employees from May 18 through Friday, Aug. 14.
- Consideration of contract with LINQ ERP, which is the system used by the school district for accounting and human resources functions. A three-year contract is $6.50 per student.
- Consideration of a Career and Technical Education plan for 2020-21.
- Consideration of a Title II program plan for 2020-21.
- Consideration of the Beginning Teacher Support Plan.
- Consideration of school fees for 2020-21.
