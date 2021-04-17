NEW BERN — Croatan National Forest visitors may ride their off-highway vehicles along the Black Swamp OHV trail, provided they purchase a pass.
The U.S. Forest Service announced Wednesday the Black Swamp OHV trail in Croatan National Forest is open to pass-holders. Passes may be purchased online at the website recreation.gov. Customers should search for Black Swamp OHV and select the single-day pass for $5 or the annual pass for $30.
“You don’t need to print a copy of the day pass,” the forest service said in it’s announcement. “You can store the pass on your smart phone or other device and show it to confirm your purchase. If you buy an annual pass, you can print the pass to display on your tow vehicle.”
Each OHV needs a pass for use of the trail. Customers must enter the names for each rider and a license plate for each tow vehicle that will be at the trailhead. A state driver’s license must be available to show during a law enforcement compliance check.
Passes can be downloaded to each rider’s phone or printed at home and carried on the trail. Pass-holders may email and text passes to each rider if one person is making purchases for multiple riders.
More information is available online at the USFS website, fs.usda.gov.
