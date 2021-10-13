COVID hospitalizations on rise again at Carteret Health Care this week

CARTERET COUNTY — The Carteret County Health Department reported an increase in the number of COVID-related hospitalizations at Carteret Health Care for the third day in a row Wednesday.
According to the health department’s daily COVID-19 update, there were 15 patients hospitalized with the disease at the Morehead City facility as of Wednesday afternoon. Of those, 12 patients are reportedly not fully vaccinated and three are fully vaccinated.
COVID hospitalizations dropped to their lowest level in months last Friday, with nine reported as of that afternoon, but they have been steadily increasing again this week. There were 12 hospitalizations reported Monday and 13 Tuesday.
Deaths are also still occurring at a more frequent rate than before the latest surge. Health officials announced three deaths from COVID-19 Tuesday, following three other deaths reported last week for 86 total since the onset of the pandemic in spring 2020.
The rate of new confirmed cases, however, appears to be dropping for the first time since the delta surge took hold in Carteret County. Health officials reported 26 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, with active cases standing at 192 that afternoon. The total number of cases confirmed in Carteret County since March 2020 is 8,230.
To schedule an appointment for the free COVID-19 vaccine or booster through the Carteret County Health Department, call 252-728-8550, option 2.
