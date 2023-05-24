NEWPORT — There was tail-wagging fun for a good cause May 20 at the Carteret County Humane Society Animal Shelter open house.
As well as families adopting three dogs and six cats, the shelter raised $2,800.
Shelter Manager Rachel Hardin said the funds will be used to purchase an outdoor patio area for the shelter’s cats, which are housed inside the facility at 853 Hibbs Road.
More than 100 people came to the event, which featured a pooch parade, silent auction, raffle prizes, free food and drinks, specialty food trucks, pet-related and other vendors, local artists, face painting, kid’s games, education and pet adoption opportunities.
Hardin said she was pleased with the turnout and thanked all those who made the day a success.
“We really appreciate all of the support,” she said. “I think we had a great turnout.”
Hardin added the adoptions were especially welcome because the shelter is at capacity.
“We continue to be full,” she said.
Hardin further said she is in need of more volunteers, especially during the mornings.
Pamela Williams of Newport was among those attending the festivities.
“I wanted to see all of the dogs and to raise money for all of the animals,” she said. “I’ve got two cats, and I’m thinking about adopting a dog.”
Sue Hagestad of Raleigh also came by to check out the event.
“We saw the signs for the open house in Beaufort, and we were on our way back to Raleigh but decided we would stop by and give a donation to the shelter,” she said.
Lee Palmore of Newport was among those who adopted pets Saturday.
“We adopted two kittens,” he said. “We had one and we had planned to come here and get one more, but we ended up getting two more.”
Hardin said those interested in volunteering or donating at the shelter can go to cchsshelter.com or call 252-247-7744.
The shelter is open 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2 to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturdays.
Contact Cheryl Burke at 252-726-7081, ext. 255; email Cheryl@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @cherylccnt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.