Emerald Isle Fire Department begins training on new engine

EMERALD ISLE — The town’s new fire truck, with a 100-foot-long ladder, has arrived and will soon be in service.
Emerald Isle took delivery of the 2020 Smeal aerial ladder truck in mid-September, then put it through some tests and added equipment, such as top-flight radio. Firefighters are now training on the vehicle, which cost the town more than $1 million.
The truck, according to an email from Town Manager Matt Zapp, “is designed to provide decades of increased safety to Emerald Isle residents, businesses and guests.”
Fire Chief Bill Walker said Monday the new truck replaces a 22-year-old, 75-foot ladder truck, which was sold to Maysville to help pay for the new one.
The new engine is a step up for the town. It seats six firefighters, holds five air packs, pumps 1,250 gallons of water per minute and has a 400-gallon tank. The platform on which firefighters stand at the top of ladder has a capacity of 1,250 pounds, and it has 700 feet of 5-inch hose, which runs from a fire hydrant to the truck. It’s got four fire-attack water lines and is equipped with a 10-kilowatt hydraulic generator.
The truck, the fire chief said, can give firefighters access to the roofs of houses and condominium buildings and is much safer for the firefighters and victims of fires because of the heavy-capacity platform.
“It will allow us to take people to the ground instead of making them climb down the ladder, making it a lot safer,” he said.
In addition, he said, “This ladder is a lot more sturdy and stable than the previous ladder.”
The tallest building in Emerald Isle is 75 feet high, but “most of our houses are set back off the road,” Chief Walker said. “The 100 feet will allow us to reach across the yard to access the roofs. With the bucket on the end, it will allow two firefighters to safely operate hose lines or a master stream safely, while hooked to the truck’s breathing air supply.”
The fire department has been seeking such a truck for about 30 years, he added.
The town’s firefighters, the chief said, are busy learning about the equipment, training with it and “honing strategic placement” of the truck for fighting fires in various scenarios.
In January, commissioners agreed to a financing agreement to pay for the truck through the low bidder, Truist Bank, formerly BB&T. The terms call for the town to pay a total of $1.255 million for the purchase. The loan was at 2.52% for a 15-year period.
Town Finance Director Laura Rotchford said Monday the first payment is due in February 2021 at $115,000 and the payments will decline over the loan as it’s paid down. The last payment is scheduled for February 2035.
Contact Brad Rich at 252-864-1532; email Brad@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @brichccnt.
