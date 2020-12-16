Cedar Point board swears in first town manager

CEDAR POINT — David Rief took the oath of office to become the first town manager in the 32-year history of the western Carteret County town of Cedar Point Tuesday night.
He sworn in by Town Clerk Jayne Calhoun in a ceremony during a commission meeting conducted on Zoom. It was a more subdued occasion than the historic event would have been in normal circumstances, as the continuing novel coronavirus pandemic limited the audience to those who could participate by digital means.
Only Mr. Rief and Ms. Calhoun were in the town hall on Sherwood Avenue for the ceremony.
Mr. Rief, who was hired as town administrator by the commission to replace Chris Seaberg in August 2019, reflected his gratitude in a statement at the end of the meeting.
“I think it’s important to reflect on those who came before us, the founders of the town, the former mayors and commissioners and Chris Seaberg,” he said. “All of them led us to where we are tonight and we owe them a debt of gratitude.”
He said the town faces lots of challenges, “but I can’t think of any place I’d rather be.”
Mr. Rief, who has been a building and zoning inspector, permit officer, planner and town attorney for other eastern North Carolina municipalities, took the manager’s post three weeks after commissioners voted unanimously to switch from the mayor-council form of government to the council-manager form.
He did not get a raise as part of his elevation to manager. He was hired at $75,000 per year and got the same 2% cost-of-living increase as other town employees in the 2020-21 budget he prepared and the board adopted in June.
In a brief interview before the meeting, Mr. Rief said he had no real plans to change anything simply because he has a new title in front of his name.
“It’s an honor to the manager,” he said. “I think it’s good for the town.”
All of the commissioners said they agreed Mr. Rief was the right fit for the town’s first manager.
“You already do a great job,” Mayor Pro Tem Pam Castellano said.
“Congratulations, David,” Commissioner Gary Bray said.
“You’ve done an outstanding job this year,” said Commissioner John Nash.
Commissioner Frankie Winberry said Mr. Rief had done an exceptional job.
“We couldn’t ask for anything more,” he stated.
Mayor Scott Hatsell agreed Mr. Rief had done a great job leading the town in a tough year, but also thanked the commissioners and residents for working together harmoniously and supporting the town in its efforts.
“The town staff, although there are just a few, are awesome,” he added. “It’s been a tough year, but I think we’ve accomplished a lot for Cedar Point.”
The town will also add a fifth commissioner to the board with the November 2021 elections. Mr. Nash proposed the change to the manager form of government and the addition of a fifth commissioner during a meeting in September. No town residents voiced opposition to the changes in the required public hearing in November.
