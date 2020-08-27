Town cancels Christmas at the Cape, house-decorating contest continues

CAPE CARTERET — The latest municipal event to fall victim to the ongoing novel coronavirus pandemic is Christmas at the Cape.
Cape Carteret Town Manager Zach Steffey last week said instead, the town is encouraging residents to make the annual house-decorating contest extra special.
The event is an excellent “socially distanced activity that we hope everyone will participate in,” Mr. Steffey said.
The decorating contest has been a part of Christmas at the Cape, a Saturday festival for all ages in the park behind town hall, for a couple of years. The fest has featured Christmas music, food and drink, the lighting of the town Christmas tree and a visit from Santa Claus.
This year, with no festival, Mr. Steffey said he hopes increased participation in the contest will make it fun for all. There will be awards for best traditional lights, best coastal theme, best creative design, best overall design and the citizens’ choice award, with residents voting on the town’s Facebook page.
Any resident can participate, and entry is free.
Judging for all categories will take place Friday, Dec. 11 and Saturday, Dec. 12. Participants will be asked to have all displays lit and ready for judging by 5:30 p.m. on those days.
The entry form is available on the town website, townofcapecarteret.org/.
Forms should be turned in to town hall on Dolphin Street by 5 p.m. Dec. 11, or can be emailed by that time to administrative assistant Heather Leffingwell at hleffingwell@capecarteret.org.
Contest winners will be announced on the town’s Facebook page.
