PINE KNOLL SHORES — Commissioners got their first official look Wednesday night at Town Manager Brian Kramer’s proposed 2023-34 budget, with a general fund total of $5.43 million, up slightly from the approved 2022-23 budget of $5.09 million.
The proposal retains the 2022-23 property tax rate of 24 cents per $100 of assessed value. That rate represented a 3.3-cent increase over fiscal year 2021-22. The major reason for the 2022-23 tax increase was salary increases for employees deemed necessary to retain current employees and attract new ones, when necessary, during a time of fierce competition for workers.
The board met Wednesday night in the town hall on Municipal Circle and online via GoToWebinar. The budget must be approved before July 1 and will remain in effect through June 30, 2024.
As always, the biggest projected expenditure is for public safety at $3.73 million. That includes $1.84 million for the fire and EMS department and $1.25 million for the police department.
The next largest is finance and administration at $597,000, followed by public property and buildings, at $357,000. The budget would allocate $276,000 for the planning and building inspections department.
The largest source of revenue is the property tax, which is expected to generate $2.49 million, up from a projected $2.43 million when the 2022-23 budget was adopted.
The other big revenue source is the sales and use tax distribution, at $1.17 million, up from $990,000 in 2022-23.
Kramer stressed Wednesday that the rollout of the budget was just the first discussion, “where we look at different options before we make a decision prior to the required passage of the budget ordinance.”
He also noted that it’s not yet a balanced budget, as proposed expenditures exceed revenues by $290,000, and presented options for additional revenues, including some combination of the following: Use of remaining American Rescue Plan Act funds, a small allocation from the fund balance and an expected reimbursement from the Federal Emergency Management Agency for expenses related to Hurricane Florence in 2018.
Last year, the budget included revenue contributions from ARPA and the general fund balance.
Kramer told the board he proposes a 6.3 percent cost of living adjustment (COLA) salary increase for all employees.
All of the employees “are doing great work in their respective areas,” he said.
The proposed budget also sets as money for merit raises, ranging to as much as 3.7%.
“I have not included any COLA or merit increase for myself in this draft budget,” he said.
There will be commission work sessions and a formal public hearing before the budget is adopted.
The board last year approved the budget by a 3-2 vote, with Ted Goetzinger, Clark Edwards and Alicia Durham in favor and Robert Cox and Bill Knecht opposed.
