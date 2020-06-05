Cape Carteret board delays decision on public works building

CAPE CARTERET — Cape Carteret commissioners Monday morning agreed by consensus to delay until at least July a decision on whether to fund construction of a storage facility at the public works department site on Taylor Notion Road.
All supported the idea of a storage facility and said it was needed, but most board members said the building plan presented by Town Manager Zach Steffey was incomplete and didn’t reflect the true cost of a complete structure.
Commissioner Mike King went farther and said he favored construction of a different and much less expensive farm-style “shelter,” not a totally enclosed building.
The board agreed, during the special digital meeting conducted on GoToMeeting, to look again at the concept in July, after the start of the 2020-21 fiscal year.
The board majority said it wanted to look at a turnkey operation, including electrical installations and a concrete structural pad constructed by professionals.
Mr. Steffey’s proposal called for construction of the 40-by-50-foot building by a private company, but envisioned construction of the pad by the town public works department and installation of electrical service components at a later date.
Commissioner Steve Martin said he was adamantly opposed.
“I can’t support it,” he said of the plan, which called for Quality Building Systems of Clinton to erect the building for about $29,000, according to its informal bid.
“It’s too iffy,” the commissioner said. “That’s a huge concrete pad, and it has got to be perfect.”
He said he didn’t doubt the public works department’s ability to construct concrete sidewalks but had no confidence in any non-professional’s ability to do a pad large, level and strong enough for such a structure.
“It’s not like a sidewalk,” he said. “If it’s screwed up, we’re in trouble.”
Commissioner Jim Nalitz said it didn’t make sense to construct the building and install the electrical system later.
Commissioner Don Miller agreed and said if the town built the structure, it needed to be done right, with a price quote that included professional concrete work and the electrical work, all under warranty.
“We might need to pay more,” he added.
Mr. King said the public works department didn’t need a storage facility with four walls and a concrete floor capable of supporting storage and movement of heavy equipment, like trucks and tractors.
Instead, he said, the town could pay “well less than half” of Quality Building Systems’ $29,000 estimate and get an adequate shelter, with a marl floor, to protect tractors and heavy equipment from the weather.
Mr. Steffey said he would get cost estimates for a full building, with all of the elements included, in time for the board’s July meeting. He said it would be difficult to pull that together in time to use the available money in the 2019-20 budget, which expires Tuesday, June 30.
He said if the town needs more funds, the money will carry forward in the budget’s capital improvements plan and could be increased.
Additionally, he said he didn’t oppose the idea of a delay but added the original plan was for a fully enclosed structure that would store and protect not just heavy equipment, but also banners, Christmas decorations and other things that need to be out of inclement weather. He said was trying to save the town money by having public works employees do the concrete work, he said.
Mr. King stressed that in July he also wants to see cost figures for what he called the more appropriate structure.
