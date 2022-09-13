MOREHEAD CITY — The town of Morehead City and the N.C. Department of Transportation (NCDOT) are seeking community feedback on the potential construction of reduced-conflict intersections along a portion of Highway 70.
In an effort to address safety concerns, NCDOT is proposing a conceptual plan that would include impacts to six intersections along Highway 70 between Arthur Farm Road and Gladys Teasley Lane.
“We’re making the road safer by directing left turns to controlled locations,” said Jeff Cabaniss, division engineer for NCDOT, in a press release about proposed changes.
A presentation by NCDOT will start at 6 p.m. on Sept. 21 in the town’s council chambers at 1100 Bridges St. inside city hall. A question-and-answer session will be available before the presentation, beginning at 5:30 p.m. and after the presentation as well.
Crash history data shows 75 crashes have taken place in the project area between May 1, 2017 and April 30, 2022, with 43 of these being frontal impact crashes. According to data, frontal impact crashes cause the most serious injuries.
With this proposal, drivers between this stretch of highway will need to turn right and safely make a U-turn at a designated intersection before being able to turn left. NCDOT points to Highway 70 at Radio Island for an example of a reduced-conflict intersection.
NCDOT presented their proposal to city council during their regularly scheduled meeting on July 12. The council would like community feedback before making a decision on NCDOT’s proposal.
