Two waterspouts form near Emerald Isle

EMERALD ISLE — Officials said no property damage has been reported after two waterspouts touched down Monday afternoon in Emerald Isle.
Ryan Ellis, a meteorologist with The National Weather Service in Newport, confirmed Monday evening a rain shower on Emerald Isle produced two waterspouts about 4 p.m. Monday.
Emerald Isle Fire Department Acting Supervisor Kyle Scantlin said no injuries or property damage were reported.
Videos of the waterspouts have been posted on the National Weather Service/Newport and Morehead City Facebook page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.