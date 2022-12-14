EMERALD ISLE — Emerald Isle commissioners Tuesday night unanimously turned thumbs down to a dog park in McLean-Spell Park, a 30-acre natural area behind the recreation center and police department on the south side of Highway 58.
The vote, during the board’s monthly meeting, came after a public hearing in which nearly every speaker opposed putting the dog park in the area, which is along Archers Creek and is one of the largest intact maritime forests on Bogue Banks.
Commissioners did, however, vote 5-0, on a motion by Jim Normile, to move ahead with other items in Phase One of the park master plan developed by Summit Engineering and Design of Hillsboro. Those are: obtaining an arborist report on the health of the maritime forest, enhancing the trails that crisscross the park with signage and exercise stations and constructing a small picnic shelter.
The board did not vote on Phase Two of the plan. Phase Two, which would take place mostly outside McLean-Spell and inside adjacent Blue Heron Park, includes an updated restroom facility, an educational deck and pickleball courts.
Normile said he was particularly excited about the education deck, which would be used to teach residents and visitors about the maritime forest and its flora and fauna, and about climate resiliency.
“This is our future,” Normile said.
During the public hearing, speakers cited a dog park’s potential impacts on the maritime forest. Many speakers, however, agreed there needs to be a dog park somewhere in Emerald Isle, and several commissioners agreed.
“We need to decide where to put a dog park,” Commissioner Mark Taylor said. He said he had visited dog parks all around the country, and found them be universally clean and well maintained, by the operators and by the dog owners.
Before Normile’s motion, Commissioner Steve Finch suggested the town delay the vote, digest comments gathered in the public hearing and vote in January.
Commissioner Jamie Vogel said she somewhat agreed.
But Commissioner Floyd Chadwick said it wouldn’t matter when a vote took place and predicted that no matter where the town decides to put a dog park, “we will just have different people sitting in those seats” in the meeting room.
Normile repeated his motion several times to make sure everyone understood it clearly, and Mayor Jason Holland called for the vote to proceed with Phase One, minus the dog park and a water fountain. Commissioners Finch, Vogel, Messer, Taylor and Normile voted yes, and the audience cheered.
The town bought the 30-acre tract, which was zoned for multifamily residential development, for $3 million in 2017, with the idea of protecting it from development and to maintain water quality in Archers Creek, a tributary of Bogue Sound.
Much of the money for the purchase came from two state grants. The Parks and Recreation Trust Fund provided $500,000 and $545,000 came from the state Clean Water Management Trust Fund, known now as the N.C. Land and Water Trust Fund. That fund gives grants for projects that protect or enhance water quality.
In arguing against development in the park, some residents point to a study by the state, in conjunction with the LWTF grant, that indicated clearing any of the maritime forest on the tract could have a deleterious impact on the rest of the forest.
Speakers during the town’s normal public comment period in commissioners’ November meeting also all indicated they’d like to see no development in the park, mirroring the results of a survey earlier this year by Summit.
When Emerald Isle bought the property, officials said they reserved the right to use up to 10 acres, and envisioned ballfields for area youth. The town has dropped that idea – although Normile said he still hears from people who support it – but has had money budgeted for a dog park. And the town did lease a small piece of land in the park to Bogue Banks Water Corp. for a well site.
Contact Brad Rich at 252-864-1532; email brad@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @brichccnt.
