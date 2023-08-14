GLOUCESTER — William Eugene McMillion, 43, of Gloucester, has been charged with one count of second-degree murder and death by distribution in the 2020 overdose death of Heidi Guiendon of Otway.
Carteret County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested William Eugene McMillion, 43, of Straits Road, on Aug. 11.
Detectives identified McMillion as having sold the opiates laced with fentanyl that caused the death of 43-year-old Guiendon.
McMillion is being held in the Carteret County Detention Center under a $3.5 million bond
