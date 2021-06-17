BEAUFORT — The Carteret County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing juvenile, Mackensi Alicia Collins, 15, of Beaufort.
She was reported missing Thursday from her residence on Highway 101 outside of Beaufort. Mackensi was last seen at 10 p.m. Wednesday wearing dark colored sweatpants and an unknown color long-sleeve shirt.
She is descried as bi-racial, with brown hair and brown eyes. She is 5 foot, 3 inches tall and weighs approximately 140 pounds.
Anyone with information is asked to notify the CCSO, Detective Sgt. Greg Mason at 252-728-8400 or Carteret County Communications at 252-726-1911.
