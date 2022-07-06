NEWPORT — With summer temperatures soaring, the Carteret County Humane Society is working hard to ensure that shelter animals stay cool.

CDC offers tips to stay safe in extreme heat With high heat and humidity combining to produce heat index values of 105 to 110 degrees thi…

“We’re putting out extra pools and during the extreme heat of the day we’re keeping the animals inside the buildings in the air conditioning,” Shelter Manager Rachel Hardin said Tuesday.

She encouraged pet owners to make sure their pets stay safe, too.

“Keep your pets inside in the air conditioning if at all possible,” Ms. Hardin said. “If you must keep them outside, make sure to keep them in the shade with plenty of water. But try to take them in during the hottest parts of the day. Don’t let them overexert themselves.”

She further urged pet owners to not leave animals in vehicles.

“If you don’t have to take your animal, don’t do it,” she said. “It you take them and leave them in a vehicle, it can get three times hotter inside the vehicle than outside. They can overheat and die.”

Because of the seriousness of leaving dogs in vehicles in extreme temperatures, the N.C. General Assembly approved N.C. House Bill 612 in 2013 that makes it unlawful to confine animals in motor vehicles under circumstances that threaten the animals’ health.

Pet owners face a Class 1 or Class 2 misdemeanor should their animal suffer serious injury or die as a result of confinement in a vehicle.

The bill states: “It is unlawful for a person to willfully confine any animal in a motor vehicle under conditions that are likely to cause suffering, injury or death to the animal due to heat, cold, lack of adequate ventilation, or under other endangering conditions."

Further, the legislation allows animal control officers, police officers, firefighters and rescue workers who believe an animal is in danger to enter a motor vehicle by reasonable means after making an effort to locate the vehicle owner or other person responsible for the animal.

That means if a member of the public sees a dog confined to a car and in obvious distress, they should call 911 immediately to get assistance. Those calling should provide a description of the vehicle, the license plate number and where the vehicle is located.

Donna Youraine, vice president of the Pet Adoption and Welfare Society of Carteret, also encouraged pet owners to use caution during the extreme heat.

“It’s good to leave Fluffy and Fido home in a nice, cool, comfortable and safe location during our hot months here at the coast,” she said. “Dog walks should be very early morning or late evening for sure. Remember how hot that pavement is, too.”

She further pointed out that some dogs are more prone to heatstroke, such as older or younger dogs, as well as those with heavy coats. In addition, dogs with short flat faces such as pugs and bulldogs, are in more danger. Plus, dogs with certain diseases or on some types of medications are also more at risk.

Dogs left in extreme heat can succumb to heatstroke. Signs of heatstroke include:

Heavy panting and difficulty breathing.

Excessive drooling.

Appears lethargic, drowsy or uncoordinated.

Collapsed or vomiting.

Ms. Youraine said she and volunteers keep a tip sheet on hand that outlines what to do if a dog is suffering from heatstroke.

“Dogs suffering from heatstroke need to have their body temperature lowered gradually for the best chance of survival,” she said.

If a person suspects a dog is suffering from heatstroke, they can:

Move the dog to a shaded and cool area.

Immediately pour cool (not cold to avoid shock) water over the dog. Tap water has been found to be the most effective at cooling dogs with heat-related illnesses. In a true emergency, any water is better than nothing.

Wet towels placed over the dog can worsen the condition, trapping heat. In mild cases, towels can be placed under the dog, but never over, and in a true emergency, water immersion or pouring water with air movement is ideal.

Allow the dog to drink small amounts of cool water.

Continue to pour cool water over the dog until their breathing starts to settle, but not too much that they start shivering.

Dogs that have lost consciousness will stop panting, despite still having a very high temperature. These dogs require urgent aggressive cooling as a priority.

Throughout the treatment of heatstroke, try to avoid pouring water on or near your dog's head, as there is a risk of them inhaling water which could lead to drowning, especially flat-faced and unconscious dogs.

Once the dog is cool, take them to the nearest vet.

Contact Cheryl Burke at 252-726-7081, ext. 255; email Cheryl@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @cherylccnt.