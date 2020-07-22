Atlantic Beach launches new beach cleanup program

ATLANTIC BEACH — Beachgoers may see a new feature this week at the beach accesses in town: cleanup baskets and signs encouraging folks to help keep the strand free of litter.
Atlantic Beach officials began July 17 a new beach cleanup program. According to an announcement in The Ocean Breeze, the town’s newsletter, officials launched the program through a partnership with the Crystal Coast Waterkeeper office in Morehead City. Through the programs, signs featuring a QR code are being installed at each of the town’s 22 public beach accesses, as well as stations with baskets for beachgoers to use to collect litter for proper disposal. The QR code links beachgoers to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s marine debris tracker app, allowing them to record where they find litter and debris along the coastlines and waterways.
Atlantic Beach Recreation, Communication and Special Events Director Morgan Gilbert said installation of these new features began July 16.
“Each of our 22 beach accesses, with the exception of the Circle, will have one basket station that includes five baskets,” Ms. Gilbert said in an email to the News-Times Friday. “The Circle has two stations, for a total of 10 baskets.”
According to Ms. Gilbert, the program came about from the town council establishing environmental stewardship as a goal.
“The idea didn’t come from one specific person,” she said, “rather it was a program decision to help the town move in the direction of our goal. The program is modeled after a similar beach cleanup program in our sister city, Atlantic Beach, Fla.”
Ms. Gilbert said after the sister city Mayor Ellen Glasser visited, residents saw the Florida town’s beach cleanup program online and sent it to the Bogue Banks town officials for consideration.
“Crystal Coast Waterkeeper provided data and advice on the success of similar programs and whether or not this would be worth doing in Atlantic Beach,” Ms. Gilbert said. “They suggested the relationship with NOAA to include a link to their marine debris tracker app, and they’re helping to coordinate marketing efforts for the program.”
Crystal Coast Waterkeeper Larry Baldwin said Friday he thinks the program is “win-win” for the town and his office.
“I think it is great,” he said. “It’s something we’d love to see expand to all towns with a beachfront. Plastics are one of the biggest threats to water health…we need to find ways to keep our waters as clean as possible.”
Ms. Gilbert said since installation of the signs and basket stations began, town staff has received several comments on the idea.
“Residents seem pleased that we’re providing an interactive opportunity to keep our beaches clean,” she said. “We look forward to additional feedback as the program becomes more well-known.”
Contact Mike Shutak at 252-723-7353, email mike@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter at @mikesccnt.
