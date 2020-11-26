EMERALD ISLE — After decades of depending on commissioners and town staffers to address media questions and publicize events, Emerald Isle has started advertising for a public information and media director.
Town Manager Matt Zapp made the announcement Friday afternoon.
The position was established in the 2020-21 town budget, adopted in June and effective July 1, but the application process was delayed by the novel coronavirus pandemic.
Friday, Mr. Zapp said in an email the job of the successful applicant will be to “use a wide range of media … (to) share the story of Emerald Isle.
“He/she will serve as spokesperson for the town when designated, respond to the media, citizens, and customer inquiries,” he wrote in the email. “He/she will maintain the content of all official communication platforms including web, Twitter, Facebook, the EI App, Constant Contact email and text lists.”
In addition, Mr. Zapp said, the person hired will help promote the town’s major events, such as the St. Patrick’s Day Festival, the Beach Music Festival, the Emerald Isle Marathon and the Emerald Isle Fall Fishing Tournament.
He said the ideal candidate will have a degree or degrees in media, communications, journalism or similar disciplines and will have strong writing skills, plus the ability to shoot and edit videos. A background in emergency management communications would be a plus, he said.
The identified salary range is $46,615 to $68,990, depending upon qualifications and experience.
Town commissioners, in a meeting earlier this month, supported moving forward to hire someone to fill the budgeted permission. Mayor Eddie Barber and others say they feel the time has come for the town to have a professional dedicated to the job.
Contact Brad Rich at 252-864-1532; email Brad@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @brichccnt.
