IB board to meet Wednesday
The Indian Beach Board of Commissioners will hold its regular meeting at 5 p.m. Wednesday in the town hall boardroom on Salter Path Road. The meeting is open to the public.
Expo to highlight hurricane preparedness
Carteret County Emergency Management and the Carteret Long Term Recovery Alliance will host a drive-thru Hurricane Preparedness Expo from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, June 5 in the former Kmart parking lot in Morehead City.
County residents and businesses will be able to get crucial, storm-related information from many vendors at one location. The expo is the county’s premier storm preparation event that connects residents with community agencies, disaster response groups and emergency services.
Food trucks will be available as well.
Coronavirus safety precautions will be in place, including social distancing and mask wearing.
Vendors interested in the event can register through Friday, May 21 online at forms.gle/XsPwvWJzdZVYk8jB8.
Due to the drive-thru format, organizers request vendors prepare their promotional materials in a way that they can be handed out to individuals in their vehicles. Also, vendors should bring their own table, chairs and canopies.
For more information, email. communications.cltra@gmail.com.
