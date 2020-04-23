CEDAR POINT — Town commissioners will hold a 2020-21 fiscal year budget work session Friday at 9 a.m. via Zoom digital platform.
In adherence to restrictions related to the novel coronavirus, the only people present at the meeting in town hall off Sherwood Avenue will be Town Administrator David Rief and Town Clerk Jayne Calhoun. Mayor Scott Hatsell and commissioners Frankie Winberry, John Nash, Gary Bray and Pam Castellano will participate via Zoom.
Anyone who wants to “attend” the meeting can do on a computer or smartphone or may join audio-only by phone. They can also contact town hall by 2 p.m. Thursday to make other arrangements. Contact town hall at 252-393-7898 or email Mr. Rief at drief@cedarpointnc.org.
To attend via Zoom, visit us02web.zoom.us/j/89937537284?pwd=eDdPV2UwVjJFV3poRkZGdU5UK05NZz09. When prompted, enter the password 019426.
Officials advise anyone who has not used Zoom should download the application from Zoom.us and try it out prior to the meeting. There is no cost associated with the software or attending the meeting.
Anyone who has trouble with Zoom can call the town hall before 2 p.m. Thursday.
To join the meeting audio-only via telephone, call 929-205-6099. Enter meeting ID 899 3753 7284, then password 019426 when prompted. Depending on the phone carrier, long distance charges might apply.
The budget for the 2020-21 year must be adopted by Tuesday, June 30, as the new fiscal year starts Wednesday, July 1.
The 2019-20 budget totaled $835,000, and the property tax rate was 9.25 cents per $100 of assessed value. That was an increase of 3 cents over the 2018-19 budget. The increase was to help pay off $2.5 million in bonds town voters approved in November 2018 to pay for the purchase of land along the White Oak River and Boathouse Creek for the town’s first park.
The 56-acre park, for now a network of walking trails, opened in November.
There are likely to be more budget work sessions, and a formal public hearing must be held before the annual tax-and-spend plan can be adopted by commissioners.
