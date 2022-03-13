Emerald Isle seeks to rebuild fire department station No. 2, fund 16 other projects with leftover FEMA money

EMERALD ISLE — Emerald Isle commissioners Tuesday night voted unanimously to authorize town manager Matt Zapp to apply for $9.82 million in federal funds to complete 17 projects, including more than $3 million to rebuild fire department station No. 2.
According to Mr. Zapp, the Federal Emergency Management Agency awarded the town $46,401,061 for projects to replenish the beach in 2019, 2020 and 2021 following Hurricane Florence in September 2018.
The town’s final expenditures for the entire three-year project totaled $36,573,112.79. This resulted in excess funds of $9,827,948.21.
The savings came about because the Carteret County Shore Protection Office collectively bid the three-phase beach nourishment project, Mr. Zapp said in an email Thursday.
“The reduction in mobilization costs, due to the coordinated effort across Bogue Banks, positively impacted all four beach towns,” he added. “Emerald Isle realized a savings of $9.8 million in beach nourishment dollars.”
The town must apply for the funds, so staff developed a list of projects, including the long-planned replacement of the fire station, which is at 2810 Highway 58 in the east end of town. The station was damaged during Florence.
“This is absolutely fantastic,” Mayor Pro Tem Floyd Messer said before the vote Tuesday.
Mr. Zapp thanked the whole county beach commission and specifically thanked three people for saving money and making the long list of projects likely – Greg Rudolph, who was the county shore protection officer until late last year; Tom Rule, who represents the town on the county beach commission; and former town commissioner Jim Normile, who was on the beach commission until the end of last year.
If all goes as planned, the town will not have to spend any of its own money on any of the projects.
“In all my time in government, I’ve never seen an opportunity like this to protect the community,” Mr. Zapp said during the meeting. Before starting work in Emerald Isle in June 2019, Mr. Zapp had been town manager in Benson for nine years.
In a memo to the board for the meeting Tuesday, town finance director Laura Rotchford said the staff believes all the projects will qualify for the FEMA funds.
The projects are as follows:
Stormwater/drainage
· Cedar Street culvert – Archers Creek, $235,000.
· Bogue Inlet culvert – Archers Creek, $235,000
· Old Ferry culvert – Archers Creek, $850,000
Emergency equipment
· Generators – permanently installed at stormwater pumps, $500,252.
· 150kw generator at community center, $81,000.
· Dual band radios – police, fire & EMS, $381,937.
Emergency vehicles
· Ambulances including stretchers (2), $891,454.
· Smeal fire engine No. 2 plus radios/equipment, $971,531
· Jet skis (4) each with trailers, $68,000.
· Parks 4x4 dump truck, $90,000.
· Tractor, $40,000.
Resilient structures/improved materials
· Replace 10 beach access walkways, $825,000.
· Debris removal site improvements – Peletier, $100,000.
· Three phase power – (3) stormwater pump locations, $291,498.
· Rebuild Station No. 2, $3,060,745.
Total itemized cost estimates are $9,827,948.
Contact Brad Rich at 252-864-1532; email brad@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @brichccnt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.