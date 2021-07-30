Pine Knoll Shores planners consider right-of-way parking, short-term rental regulations

PINE KNOLL SHORES — Town planning officials need more information about regulating overnight parking in municipal rights of way and on what municipalities are authorized to do to regulate short-term rentals.
The Pine Knoll Shores Planning Board met for its regular meeting Tuesday at the town hall boardroom at 100 Municipal Circle and virtually via Zoom. During the meeting, the board discussed the issues of regulating parking in the town rights of way along the roads and stipulations on where short-term rentals are allowed. After discussion, the board agreed by consensus to direct its right of way committee to add overnight parking to its list of issues to study, while town planner Kevin Reed said he would bring the board information at its Tuesday, Aug. 24 meeting regarding short-term rentals.
Mr. Reed said the board of commissioners, at its July 14 meeting, directed the planning board to address these issues.
“The board of commissioners said this (parking issue) was potentially a larger land-use issue,” he said. “I don’t see this as a quick fix, some study of how other municipalities handle it may be needed.”
Town ordinances currently prohibit overnight parking in the right of way. However, town manager Brian Kramer said he believes the current ordinance was made “when a family had one, maybe two vehicles.”
“Every year (right-of-way parking) seems to get more acute when we get more family, more generations living under one roof,” he said. “This isn’t a new issue. I don’t want vehicles through the entire right of way, but I don’t think that will happen.”
Board member Doug Browne said the parking issue is a part of greater concerns about activity in the town’s rights of way.
“You have safety and pedestrian concerns to consider,” he said.
Meanwhile, on the issue of short-term rentals, Mr. Reed said the matter came up due to Chapel Hill officials recently creating regulations of their own. He noted Pine Knoll Shores commissioners want the planning board to consider if similar regulations are needed here.
“(Chapel Hill officials) are clearly trying to channel short-term rentals out of traditionally single-family neighborhoods into multi-family,” he said, “but what works for Chapel Hill may not work for Pine Knoll Shores.”
Planning board Chairperson Paul Payne said short-term rentals have been discussed previously and enforcement of any regulations created was always a sticking point. Both Mr. Reed and Mr. Kramer, meanwhile, said there’s no intent to prohibit short-term rentals.
“There’s no intend to forbid it,” Mr. Kramer said, “but maybe to create a permitting process to know where they are and if they’re contributing occupancy tax.”
In other news at Tuesday’s meeting, the board unanimously approved the final plat for the 4.46-acre Trinity Forest subdivision. The Trinity Center created the subdivision from its property on Highway 58 in order to market the parcel.
The board also unanimously approved minutes from its June 22 meeting.
Contact Mike Shutak at 252-723-7353, email mike@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter at @mikesccnt.
