CARTERET COUNTY — Carteret County deputies, on Oct. 19, charged Lester David Gillberg, 31, of Newport, with statutory sex offenses with a child, according to a press release from the Carteret County Sheriff’s Department
Gillberg, who was already in custody in the Carteret County jail, was originally arrested at his residence on June 13, charged with five counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of a child. The arrest was a result of an undercover Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) investigation conducted by detectives from the Sheriff’s Office ICAC unit.
During the original arrest on June 13, evidence and equipment used to facilitate the crime of third-degree sexual exploitation of a child was seized, which led to the original charge of possession of child pornography. Subsequent to the original arrest, additional video content was discovered, resulting in the newest charge of statutory sex offense with a child.
Gillberg remains in the Carteret County Detention Center under a $1.1 million bond and already had his first court appearance on the new charges.
