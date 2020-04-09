BEAUFORT — The County Board of Education approved paying full coaching supplements for spring sports during its meeting Tuesday, which was held on Zoom to abide by social distancing measures.
In addition, the board approved paying a stipend to child nutrition workers and teacher assistants who are preparing and delivering meals to students while schools are closed due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.
Board member Jake Godwin did not attend the meeting.
As for the coaching supplements, board members unanimously approved paying full supplements to those coaching spring sports, although sports were canceled for the season.
The board had reviewed the matter because the N.C. High School Athletic Association canceled all spring sports competitions and practices.
“These coaches, at no fault of their own, were told you don’t have a job. These coaches put in an effort year after year, but we did have to consider where we were headed (financially),” board member Melissa Ehlers said.
Board member Travis Day agreed.
“These coaches work year-round, so thank you,” Mr. Day said.
In regards to stipends for child nutrition workers and teacher assistants helping to deliver meals during the coronavirus, Interim Superintendent Richard Paylor said, “We have phenomenal employees that are coming into work when they could stay at home and get paid.”
He said the school system is currently using a minimal amount of staff to prepare and deliver meals, but more help was needed to continue the effort. He pointed out that, so far, the school system has provided nearly 110,000 meals to students.
While volunteers have been assisting in the effort, Mr. Paylor said he needed more personnel to drive buses and prepare food. He said the stipends would encourage participation.
Board members agreed, and unanimously approved stipends to become retroactive from April 6 until Friday, May 15. If the school year’s closure is extended again, the board will provide additional stipends.
Finance Officer Kathy Carswell said if 20 child nutrition employees work through May 15, the total cost of stipends will be $25,470. That is based on $40 per six-hour day.
If 12 bus drivers work through May 15, it will cost $3,056, based on $20 for three hours per employee. That brings the total cost of stipends through May 15 to $28,526.
If the school year closure is extended through Friday, June 5, the total cost of the stipends would be $45,642.
Ms. Carswell said money to pay the stipends will come from state COVID-19 supplements provided to the school district. She said the state provided $223,000 in COVID-19 funds to the system.
Board Chairman John McLean recommended approving stipends through May 15, and if they need to approve additional stipends, they could do so at their Tuesday, May 5 meeting. The board unanimously approved the measure.
As of Monday, the school system has started delivering meals via buses on Tuesdays and Fridays, instead of five days a week. Parents must call the meal preparation site nearest them ahead of time to let them know they want meals delivered. Students receive three meals each delivery day.
Families can also pick up food from the six meal preparation sites from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday-Friday. Those sites are Beaufort Middle, Bogue Sound Elementary, Down East Middle, Morehead City Primary, Newport Elementary and White Oak Elementary schools.
In other action, the board:
- Approved a $1.3 million budget revision to adjust for state, federal and county funds received and dispersed for 2019-20.
- Approved a one-year continuation contract with Johnson Controls Planned Services at a cost of $56,923. The current contract expires Tuesday, June 30.
- Approved a one-year continuation contract with Siemens Industry at a cost of $24,840. The current contract expires June 30.
- Approved a $36,000 contract with Anderson Smith & Wike PLLC for the audit of the June 30 financial statements.
- Adopted policy revisions on second reading. The policy revisions are based on editorial revisions recommended by the N.C. School Boards Association regarding online instruction and safety and student transportation services.
