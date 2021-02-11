CARTERET COUNTY — The Carteret County Public Library System and Carteret County Economic Development are teaming up to offer a series of virtual business development workshops funded by an NC IDEA ENGAGE grant beginning the week of Feb. 15.
The public library system announced in a release it has received a $5,000 ENGAGE grant from NC IDEA, a private foundation supporting entrepreneurship in North Carolina. CCPL said it will use the grant funds to facilitate the virtual workshops for area entrepreneurs, purchase new business and entrepreneurial materials for its collection and offer a “Building Business” virtual panel discussion.
“We are delighted that NC IDEA selected Carteret County Public Library for a $5,000 ENGAGE grant,” Carteret County Economic Development Director Don Kirkman said. “This grant will leverage our work at Crystal Coast Economic Development to grow the Carteret County Remote and Entrepreneurial Worker (CCREW) Network and to enhance the entrepreneurial ecosystem on the Crystal Coast.”
CCPL will host the first workshop in the five-week series beginning at 6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 18, during National Entrepreneurship Week, which takes place Feb. 13-20. The online series of weekly business development workshops will be facilitated by Bob Graham, a former Johns Hopkins University professor and current CEO of Breakthrough Solutions.
The first workshop in the series is titled “Creating a Business that Will Sell.” To register for the free event, go to f carteretcountync.libguides.com/Adults/SeminarSeries.
“Designed to help you be a better business owner, these workshops will help structure a business idea, assist in creating the marketing message, and help find where the customers are,” the county said in its release.
