Beaufort funds post-virus marketing campaign

BEAUFORT — Town commissioners agreed to $7,500 in funding for the Beaufort Development Association to invest in marketing efforts once the novel coronavirus pandemic has passed.
The board’s unanimous consent to the funding, which includes $6,100 in downtown parking revenues and $1,400 in general funds, came during the board’s April 13 meeting held virtually via the Zoom meeting platform.
“This is to reach out beyond Beaufort to remind folks we’re here and to try and salvage some of our season,” BDA President Susan Sanders told the News-Times last week.
The BDA requested the money to increase business- and tourism-related exposure across the state, she said.
In its submission to the town, the organization specified the creation of a digital business directory to be promoted, a digital calendar of community events, a monthly e-newsletter to reach more than 140,000 potential visitors and customers and an advertising spend in Our State magazine.
“I think (commissioners) were all on board because of the tremendous hit we’re taking with COVID-19,” Ms. Sanders said.
She is also using an online survey to collect input from town businesses on the impact of COVID-19 on their establishments.
Ms. Sanders said the aim to is for more Beaufort-focused marketing efforts than are currently being offered by other organizations, like the Crystal Coast Tourism Development Authority.
As for the $7,500 granted by the town, she said the organization will look to employ it once the peak of the pandemic and related restrictions pass. She said she hopes the funding could become a regular investment by the town.
“I think if we do it right … and they (commissioners) approve, and we can show the results” it could turn into an annual allocation, she said.
Commissioners unanimously approved the funding package, with many noting their support.
“I support this, I think it’s going to be a good use and we’ll definitely need it,” Commissioner Marianna Hollinshed noted.
A second request for the town to fund Christmas decorations was delayed. Staff said they will look for possible funds in the upcoming fiscal 2020-21 budget.
Contact Jackie Starkey at 252-726-7081, ext. 225; email jackie@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @jackieccnt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.