Health director shares concerns about increased coronavirus cases

MOREHEAD CITY — Carteret County Health Department Director Stephanie Cannon expressed concern Monday over the dramatic rise in coronavirus cases in the county.
“Since June 1, case counts have dramatically increased. As of May 31, we had 37 cases. As of Aug. 10, we have 376 cases,” she said during the County Consolidated Human Services Board meeting, held via Zoom. As of Wednesday, that number had increased to 397 confirmed cases since March.
Ms. Cannon said several factors have contributed to the drastic rise in cases.
“Since our last meeting in June, we are aware of a large gathering resulting in a cluster of cases (cluster is defined as five cases or more tied to a single event) and three outbreaks tied to congregate living settings,” she said.
The congregate living cases were reported at a nursing home, Carteret Correctional Facility in Newport and the Carteret County Detention Center in Beaufort. Ms. Cannon said the nursing home has since reported no further cases.
“Collectively, these clusters and outbreaks have resulted in approximately 100 of our cases,” she continued. “This virus spreads very effectively in congregate settings or in large groups of people where mask usage and social distancing are not implemented.”
Another factor is the increase in testing taking place. As results continue to come in, Ms. Cannon said she is seeing a disturbing trend.
“Based on our latest report from the state, for the week ending Aug. 1, approximately 6% of our specimens were positive. As a comparison, for the week ending May 30, less than 2% of our specimens were positive. Beginning the week ending June 20, we began to see a rise in the percentage of specimens coming back positive,” she said.
Ms. Cannon said while there has been an increase in cases, “most people who become ill with COVID-19 recover at home without any medical care. However, this virus remains a serious threat to anyone who has a compromised immune system, has underlying health conditions and those who are older.”
She appealed to the public to take the necessary precautions to prevent the spread of the virus.
“Asymptomatic spread continues to be an issue and becomes problematic when people do not wear masks and social distance,” she said. “We urge people to consider their family members, friends, coworkers and community when going into public spaces and wear a mask and social distance. People may not know they have the virus and are spreading it to others. Also, consistently wearing a mask and social distancing could help stabilize the numbers possibly allowing the economy to improve.”
Ms. Cannon said due to the increased demands on staff with testing, the health department is hiring two temporary part-time nurses to assist with COVID testing.
“This will allow our full-time staff, reallocated to testing since March, to resume their normal duties so we can begin getting our clinical schedules back to normal,” she said.
Ms. Cannon continued that the health department is currently doing testing by appointment only five days per week. They did recently do special drive-thru clinics in partnership with Goshen Medical Center. About 450 people were tested during the four drive-thru clinics.
“We continue to strongly encourage persons who may feel like they’ve been exposed, are experiencing symptoms compatible with COVID-19 and those who have been identified as close contacts to a confirmed case to get tested,” she said.
Ms. Cannon added that health department and state contracted employees continue to contact trace for positive cases.
“Once we are notified of a positive case, we reach out to them and obtain their close contacts,” she said.
Close contact is defined as within 6 feet for more than 15 minutes (cumulatively) during a 48-hour window of someone becoming ill (if symptomatic) or testing positive (asymptomatic).
“Close contacts are notified that they need to quarantine for 14 days since their last known exposure and should get tested,” she said.
Ms. Cannon added that contact tracing can be challenging.
“Over the past month, we have noticed people not returning our phone calls so we can notify them of being positive or a close contact, refusing to share information with us or their telephone numbers are not working,” she said.
Contact tracers attempt three phone calls to try to reach someone about their positive status, according to Ms. Cannon. If that does not work, staff send a certified letter to the address they have on hand.
“We want to stress how important it is for people to give us a call back,” she said. “We will not call people unnecessarily, but it is imperative we are able to have open lines of communication to share test results, isolation and quarantine guidance and information regarding close contacts.”
