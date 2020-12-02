Carteret County Schools announces Christmas card contest winners

BEAUFORT — Carteret County students are helping make the season bright by recently creating colorful Christmas cards.
The school system has announced the winners of its 2020-21 student Christmas card competition.
Each year the district invites students to create cards in their art classes, with one overall winner selected in the elementary, middle and high school levels. From those three, an overall county winner is picked.
Superintendent Dr. Rob Jackson selected the overall winner, who is Beaufort Elementary School second-grader Sadie Salter. The youngster created a card containing a decorated lighthouse with the saying “Shine Bright this season.”
Her design will be used as the county school system’s official holiday card for 2020, according to Director of Arts Education Craig Everett.
“Sadie’s family will receive 10 of those cards as well,” Mr. Everett said.
Sadie’s art teacher is Brooke Lupton, who will receive a $200 purchase order to obtain art supplies for her classroom.
The middle school winner is Morehead City Middle School seventh-grader Macy O’Conor, who created a fishing boat with a decorated Christmas tree onboard.
Macy’s art teacher is Allison Whitaker, who will receive a $150 purchase order for classroom art supplies.
The high school winner is West Carteret High School junior Isabella Atkinson. She created a card with Santa’s sleigh crossing over a lighthouse. There’s also a reindeer standing on the lighthouse.
Catherine Olander is her art teacher. She will receive a $150 purchase order for classroom art supplies.
All three winners will receive a certificate of appreciation from Dr. Jackson, as well.
“We loved all of the entries received and we extend special thanks to all of our art educators for their extra efforts in making our world more beautiful,” Mr. Everett said.
Contact Cheryl Burke at 252-726-7081, ext. 255; email Cheryl@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @cherylccnt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.