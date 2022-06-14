MOREHEAD CITY — COVID-19 cases are on the rise in Carteret County, reflecting the same trend being reported across the state and nation.
“We have ticked up to a high community transmission rate,” Carteret County Health Department Director Nina Oliver said during the Consolidated Human Services Board meeting Monday at the county health department.
The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services ranks counties as low risk, medium risk and high risk for community transmission. Carteret is among the counties in the high-risk category.
As of Monday, there were 77 active cases reported in the county. However, Ms. Oliver said there are many more cases not being reported to health officials due to the availability of home tests.
“Cases are vastly underreported now that home tests are readily available,” Ms. Oliver said.
According to the NCDHHS COVID-19 website, the total number of cases reported last week in Carteret County was 153. The total number of cases since the start of the pandemic stood at 15,192, with 126 COVID-19 related deaths reported.
The county’s COVID-19 positivity rate has increased from 9.8% to 16.3% over the past four weeks, according to Ms. Oliver. The state recommends the positivity rate be at or below 5%. The positivity rate reflects the percentage of those tested who are positive for COVID-19.
Another indicator of an upturn in COVID-19 cases comes through wastewater testing. Ms. Oliver said the most recent wastewater sample in Beaufort showed a 15% increase in COVID-19.
She further said there has been one county death reported over the past month due to complications from COVID-19.
Currently, the NCDHHS reports COVID-19 cases on a weekly basis at covid19.ncdhhs.gov. The county health department no longer reports weekly or daily case counts on its website, as directed by NCDHHS.
Board member Scott Cobb asked if there was any effort to provide more frequent reporting of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths. Ms. Oliver answered no.
“I would love to hear a little more frequent information,” he said.
Board member Carol Armistead said many people who contract COVID-19 are now mistaking it for summer colds or allergies because the symptoms are milder than the previous strains.
Ms. Oliver agreed.
“We have less hospitalizations,” she said. “Less are showing up at ERs (emergency rooms). Many people report feeling like they are having seasonal allergies.”
Board member Dr. Gregory Reichert said the impacts of COVID-19 cases he is seeing are less than when the initial strains hit the United States in 2020.
According to the NCDHHS COVID-19 website, from June 1-7, the percent staffed hospital beds in use by patients with confirmed COVID-19 was 3.9%. New COVID-19 admissions per 100,000 population stood at 11 for the same week. It did not specify whether those statistics were reported by Carteret Health Care in Morehead City alone, and officials at Carteret Health Care did not respond to News-Times inquiries by press time.
As for the vaccination rates for the county, Ms. Oliver said the percent of the population with at least one vaccination stood at 70%. The percent vaccinated with two doses or one dose of J&J was 65%. The percent of the county population with one booster or additional dose was 34%.
The health department continues to give COVID-19 boosters to those who are eligible, according to Ms. Oliver. They have also ordered vaccination stock for children under 5 “to be ready when it is officially approved by CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) and FDA (federal Food and Drug Administration),” she said. “Currently, this is estimated to begin on June 20.”
The NCDHHS recommends the following precautions for county residents and visitors based on the current COVID-19 community level of transmission:
Wear a mask indoors in public and on public transportation.
Stay up-to-date with COVID-19 vaccines.
Get tested if you have symptoms.
If you are at high risk for severe illness, consider taking additional precautions.
