CARTERET COUNTY — The Carteret County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO), in partnership with Carteret Community College and the Carteret County Public School System, will conduct a multi-agency active shooter training drill on Tuesday, July 26 and Thursday, July 28 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the West Carteret High School campus in Morehead City.
The training exercise will focus on emergency response to an active shooter incident on campus and is being staged by CCSO in collaboration with local and state emergency responders. It will involve a simulation of the law enforcement response plan to an active shooter and will help assure a coordinated, timely and effective response and recovery in the event of a major incident.
There will be significant law enforcement present during the exercise. In order to avoid any confusion, the public is being notified ahead of time. The exercise is closed to the general public.
State and local agencies participating in the exercise include North Carolina State Highway Patrol; Carteret Community College; Carteret County Public School System; Carteret County Sheriff’s Office; Beaufort Police Department; Morehead City Police Department; and Newport Police Department.
