Parents asked to sign up for meals during remote-learning days

BEAUFORT — Parents of students in the Carteret County public school system can sign up for meals to be delivered to them Wednesday, Jan. 6 through Monday, Jan. 18, which will be remote-learning days.
According to the school system’s website, meals will be delivered to students via yellow school bus. Each delivery will include lunch for the day and breakfast for the following day. Friday delivery will include weekend meals.
The deadline to sign up for the meals is Monday and can be accomplished on the school system’s website, carteretcountyschools.org.
The need to provide meals to families during those days comes on the heels of a vote Dec. 16 by the County Board of Education to temporarily switch to virtual learning, known as Plan C, because of concerns about an expected uptick in coronavirus cases following Christmas break.
Superintendent Dr. Rob Jackson said students would switch back to the schedule used prior to holiday break beginning Tuesday, Jan. 19.
Teachers and staff members will report to their regular school or worksite Monday.
Prior to holiday break, the majority of elementary school students have attended in-person class five days a week, known as Plan A. Some elementary parents have opted to continue remote learning.
Middle and high school students have attended on a hybrid Plan B schedule, which involves attending classes in-person two days a week and remotely three days a week. Parents also have the option for their children to attend remotely five days a week.
As for the decision to switch to remote learning following the holiday break, Dr. Jackson said on the website, the “decision was based on the county's spike in COVID-19 cases after the Thanksgiving holiday and the predicted spike in cases after the winter break.”
As well as providing lunches during the remote learning days, the school system hosted a food distribution Dec. 19 at the three county high schools to provide meals to students who signed up to receive during the holiday break. Nearly 300 families received enough meals to provide a breakfast and lunch each day of the two-week break.
Contact Cheryl Burke at 252-726-7081, ext. 255; email Cheryl@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @cherylccnt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.