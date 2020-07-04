Newport Board of Adjustment grants special-use permit

NEWPORT — A Newport resident has the green light to put a camper on a lot at 362 Howard Road.
The town board of adjustment met for the first time in almost a year Tuesday at the town hall boardroom. During the meeting, the board unanimously granted Maggie Temple a special-use permit to put a camper on a lot at 362 Howard Road. The permit was granted with the stipulation that once the camper is removed, the permit will expire.
The meeting is the first the board has held since July 9, 2019. In addition to granting Ms. Temple a special-use permit, the board also unanimously approved an update to its bylaws.
Town Clerk Kelley Caldwell said Wednesday in an email to the News-Times the changes made in the bylaws update weren’t substantial.
In other news at Tuesday’s meeting, the board elected its officers from its standing members. John Hill was elected chairperson, while Herb Aponte was elected vice chairperson.
The board also unanimously approved the minutes from its July 9, 2019, meeting.
Contact Mike Shutak at 252-723-7353, email mike@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter at @mikesccnt.
