MOREHEAD CITY — Members of the seafood industry in Carteret County and elsewhere across the state may apply to the N.C. Division of Marine Fisheries for financial relief.
The N.C. Division of Marine Fisheries is accepting applications for the 2021 Consolidated Appropriations Act, also known as the CARES Act II, Fisheries Relief Program. The financial assistance is available to eligible commercial fishermen and marine aquaculture operators, seafood dealers and processors and for-hire fishing operators who can document a greater than 35% revenue loss in 2020 compared to the previous five-year average due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The division mailed application packets to eligible license, lease and permit holders. Application packets are available online at deq.nc.gov/about/divisions/marine-fisheries/grant-programs/economic-relief-programs or at division offices for eligible stakeholders who are not licensed by the division. In Carteret County, the DMF headquarters is located at 3441 Arendell St. in Morehead City.
According to the DMF’s announcement Aug. 13, North Carolina stands to receive $4.5 million from CARES Act II to provide financial relief through direct payments to fishery-related stakeholder groups affected by the pandemic.
“This funding is in addition to the $5.4 million in fisheries assistance the state received from the 2020 Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act and distributed earlier this year,” the division said.
Applicants for the 2021 CARES Act II relief are required to complete the application, an affidavit and provide supporting materials that document loss of revenue greater than 35% from March 1 to Dec. 31, 2020, as compared to the average revenue from the same period of the previous five-years. Eligible stakeholders who received relief from the 2020 Cares Act funding may apply for the 2021 CARES Act II funding, but any assistance will be adjusted for the amount already received.
An objective of the program is to put participants in the same position financially as they would have been had the pandemic not occurred.
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s National Marine Fisheries Service requires any relief monies received from the program does not result in a participant’s annual earnings exceeding their five-year average annual revenue. This means the combination of fisheries assistance with any other CARES Act relief, such as the Paycheck Protection Program, Small Business Association loan or unemployment payments, plus their fisheries income and/or other income in 2020 cannot exceed their average annual revenue from the previous five years, or a minimum of one year for those in business fewer than five years.
Applications and supporting documentation must be either delivered in person to the DMF headquarters in Morehead City or mailed to the N.C. Division of Marine Fisheries, CARES Act II Fisheries Relief Program, P.O. Box 769, Morehead City, NC 28557. Applications and supporting documentation will not be accepted at other division offices.
Applications and all documents must be received or postmarked by 5 p.m. Friday, Oct. 1. Applications and supporting documentation submitted after 5 p.m. Oct. 1 will not be considered.
