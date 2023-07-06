North Carolina Division of Marine Fisheries officials are reminding potential shellfish lease applicants that the 2023 application period ends next month.
The applications must be either postmarked or dropped off at the division headquarters office at 3441 Arendell St., Morehead City, by 5 p.m. Aug. 1.
The shellfish bottom lease and water column application period began March 1.
Download a lease application at the division’s Shellfish Lease and Franchise Program webpage.
For more information, contact Owen Mulvey-McFerron, Shellfish Lease and Aquaculture Program coordinator, at Owen.Mulvey-McFerron@deq.nc.gov or 252-269-3082.
