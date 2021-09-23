OCEAN — The Carteret County Board of Education, by unanimous vote, approved making masks optional once the county's COVID-19 positivity rate drops below 5%. The action was taken Thursday during a special called meeting in the Croatan High School auditorium.
As required by the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services, school system staff will continue to notify the County Health Department of positive cases in the school system and notify parents of required exclusions from school.
School staff members will no longer be required to conduct contact tracing during lunch.
Those who are wearing a mask in school and have been in close contact with someone testing positive for COVID-19 will no longer be required to quarantine if they are symptom-free. The only exception will be if they are contacted by the health department.
This is a developing report.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.