Atlantic Beach town hall staff to relocate this month

ATLANTIC BEACH — Atlantic Beach officials announced Friday the schedule for temporary relocation of its administrative staff and police department.
Town officials are proceeding with a project to replace the existing town hall, police station, fire station and former public works building with a new public safety complex on the site of the existing buildings.
As such, town hall staff – which includes finance, tax office, planning and inspections and parks and recreation staff – will relocated to temporary office space at the Atlantic Station shopping center on West Fort Macon Road, across from Atlantic Beach Community Park.
Town hall will be closed to the public Monday-Tuesday, Dec. 21-22 for relocation. Town hall operations will reopen to the public at the new, temporary location next to Ace Hardware Wednesday, Dec. 23.
After reopening, town hall will be open during normal business hours from 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday. Town hall will be closed for Christmas Thursday, Dec. 24, Friday, Dec. 25 and Monday, Dec. 28.
Meanwhile, the police department will relocate to Atlantic Station in January. The department will move its operations to temporary office space between Lee Nails and the Pool & Patio Store.
The Atlantic Beach Fire Department will remain at its current location on West Fort Macon Road.
The new complex will be constructed and then the existing fire station will be demolished. The project is scheduled for completion in one year.
All town phone numbers and email address will remain the same.
