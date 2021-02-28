Cedar Point OKs documents in attempt to secure outstanding grant money for park property

CEDAR POINT — Cedar Point commissioners Tuesday night unanimously approved documents Town Manager David Rief said should free up a $1.01 million grant the town was awarded in early 2019 to help purchase land for a waterfront park.
The action on the grant from the N.C. Land and Water Fund, formerly known as the N.C. Clean Water Management Trust Fund, came during the board’s regular monthly meeting, conducted on Zoom.
Approval of the documents allows the town to use Boathouse Creek Walking Trails Park for up to two events per year, including CedarFest.
Commissioner Gary Bray said he was pleased the state would allow CedarFest, which hasn’t been held the past two years, because he and other board members want to revive the summer festival, which has fallen victim to bad weather and coronavirus pandemic restrictions.
“It probably isn’t going to happen this year,” Mayor Scott Hatsell said Tuesday night, but added the board will need to discuss CedarFest during budget work sessions this spring.
The town will eventually use the grant money to pay down the debt on the $2.8 million purchase of land for Boathouse Creek Walking Trails Park. The April 2019 purchase of the 56 acres was largely funded by a successful $2.5 million bond referendum in 2018, and a New York bank holds the bonds.
The N.C. Land and Water Fund awards money for projects that protect or enhance water quality, which was a major reason Cedar Point bought the land.
A sticking point for some time had been that the town wants to hold occasional events on the mostly wooded property along Boat House Creek and the White Oak River, and the state agency had been reluctant.
The NCLWF finally said the town could have up to two events per year on the property, and one of them can be CedarFest, which in the past has drawn crowds of people to buy food, drinks, arts and crafts from vendors, listen to live music and enjoy other festival activities.
Most of the park will remain in its natural state, but the town hopes to have some amenities, such as a kayak launch and perhaps a picnic area and restrooms. The covenants and restrictions the board OK’d Tuesday night also govern where such things can go.
In other business during the meeting, the board voted unanimously to reject a request to rezone a 2.21-acre tract north of Cedar Point Villas to allow construction of a boat and golf cart storage business off a private road that leads to the villas.
The action followed a public hearing last week and a planning board recommendation that the request be denied.
The request from property owner Kay Guthrie Floyd was to rezone the land from R-10 (residential, minimum lot size 10,000 square feet) to conditional light industrial warehouse (LIW) district to allow construction of four to six buildings just north of the villas and west of Waterway RV Park on the south side of Highway 24.
Nearby residents opposed the rezoning during the planning board meeting and commissioners’ public hearing, citing an incursion of commercial activity into the mostly residential area.
Mayor Pro Tem Pam Castellano made the motion to deny the request, and it passed without discussion.
Contact Brad Rich at 252-864-1532; email Brad@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @brichccnt.
