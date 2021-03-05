Thursday fire destroys sheds in Atlantic; crews save nearby homes

ATLANTIC — A 9-acre fire Thursday destroyed three sheds and threatened but did not burn six homes in the area.
Carteret County Forest Ranger Brent Toler of the N.C. Forest Service said the Down East Fire Department, Marshallberg Fire Department and Cedar Island Fire Department responded to the blaze in a wooded area off Old Cedar Island Road around 4 p.m. Thursday.
Those departments called Mr. Toler’s office for assistance, and he sent a forest service tractor to plow lines to contain the blaze.
Mr. Toler was back at the scene Friday morning. He said the cause of the fire is undetermined, but he suspects debris burning.
Reporter's note: This article was updated at 11:24 a.m. Friday, March 5, 2021, to include a photo.
