Election Day winds down: Polls close at 7:30 p.m.

CARTERET COUNTY — Polling places across North Carolina, including the 26 sites in Carteret County, close at 7:30 p.m. All voters in line at that time will be allowed to vote.
Four voting sites in the state will stay open longer than 7:30, however, as they opened late Tuesday morning. The Associated Press reports the longest extension is 45 minutes for a site in Sampson County, which means the state will not begin to report any election results until 8:15 p.m.
Tuesday is the final day of voting in the 2020 General Election. The state has said it will release results as soon as possible after polls close.
With heavy turnout during the one-stop early voting period and record absentee-by-mail balloting, voting sites across the county proved slow and steady Tuesday. After the open of polls at 6:30 a.m., few precinct officials reported lines of any kind.
Those headed to the polls for the last hour of voting are reminded that on Election Day you must vote in your assigned precinct. To look up your precinct, visit the State Board of Elections’ voter lookup tool at vt.ncsbe.gov/PPLkup/. You can also call the County Board of Elections at 252-728-8460.
Safety measures are in place at the polls amid the novel coronavirus pandemic, and sites have masks and hand sanitizer available for voters.
Tuesday, the BOE office in Beaufort is the only site that can accept mail-in ballots in person. Voters can not hand them in at polling places.
All mailed absentee ballots must have been postmarked by Election Day and received by the BOE by Thursday, Nov. 12 to be eligible.
Contact Jackie Starkey at 252-726-7081, ext. 225; email jackie@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @jackieccnt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.