CAPE CARTERET — Cape Carteret commissioners voted 2-1 to award a $29,656 contract for renovations in the town hall off Dolphin Street.
The board met in the town hall and online via GoToMeeting.
The work is necessary in order to move the police department into the town hall from a separate town-owned building that fronts Highway 24.
The board awarded the contract to low bidder Edwin M. Holt General Contractor Inc. of Cape Carteret.
Town Manager Frank Rush said the work will include adjustments to exterior and interior walls to create additional distinct offices and storage space for town hall and police department employees. Associated electrical, ceiling, and door modifications are also included in the scope of work.
Rush said the relocation of the police department into the town hall “will result in improved operational efficiencies, improved customer service and promote more interaction among town staff.
“It also provides the town with a short-term option to rent the existing police department space,” Rush said. “This change will also position the town well for the potential future redevelopment of (the current police department) in the long-term.”
Commissioners Cameron Watts and Jeff Waters voted to award the contract and Steve Martin voted against it. Commissioners Charlie Morgan and Don Miller were absent.
Martin said he wasn’t satisfied with the plan.
“There are a lot of ifs,” he said. “We need a game plan.”
”I think it’s a good plan,” Watts countered. “I support this.”
Also during the meeting, the board approved by a 3-0 vote, a construction contract with M&W Land Improvement of Jacksonville for stormwater improvements in the Ardan Oaks area. The total amount of the contract is $52,680.
Ardan Oaks, off Taylor Notion Road, has experienced flooding during previous significant rainfall events, due to excessive rainfall and stormwater volumes that essentially become trapped in a bowl-like feature at the entrance to the subdivision.
Rush said the existing topography at the entrance to the Ardan Oaks subdivision “is such that there is simply no outlet for excessive stormwater volumes, and it is therefore retained in this area. Previous flooding events were several feet deep, persisted for several days, prevented access for residents and emergency vehicles to the subdivision, and required the use of temporary pumping to finally resolve flooding concerns.”
The town recently acquired a vacant lot in the Ardan Oaks subdivision and has already or will soon secure easements from four other nearby property owners.
The vacant lot and easement area will enable the town to construct a new emergency overflow feature that allows excessive stormwater volumes at the entrance to the Ardan Oaks subdivision to flow via gravity southwest to the nearby Rocky Run stream.
“The proposed construction contract includes the construction of two new infiltration basins on the town's vacant lot, with a new emergency overflow feature constructed at the rear of the town's lot and along the rear of lots 4, 5, and 6 and leading to Rocky Run stream,” Rush told the board. The proposed construction contract also includes regrading of existing storm water features in the Ardan Oaks subdivision to enhance the effectiveness of the planned improvements.”
Rush said the project will effectively resolve the issues in the Ardan Oaks area.
He believes the work will begin in August and should be finished before the worst part of hurricane season.
