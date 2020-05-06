As summer approaches, parks prepare for visitors

CARTERET COUNTY — With the summer tourism season starting soon, state officials are preparing to slowly reopen Fort Macon State Park, while federal officials hope to begin reopening Cape Lookout National Seashore facilities this month.
The unofficial start of the tourism season on the Crystal Coast is Memorial Day weekend, this year, Saturday-Sunday, May 23-24. The weekend is well known for being the time many inland North Carolinians take their first beach vacation of the summer, coming down to Carteret County and other coastal destinations.
Among the popular tourism destinations in Carteret County are Fort Macon and Cape Lookout; however, due to the coronavirus outbreak, Fort Macon has been closed to the public, as have the facilities at Cape Lookout, including its iconic lighthouse, its visitor centers and its camp cabins.
The tourist destinations may be gradually reopening to the public soon, however. State Park Service Fort Macon Superintendent Randy Newman said as of Monday, the state is planning to reopen Fort Macon Saturday.
“That will include (the) parking lot, beach, trail and restrooms,” he said. “The visitor center and shower house (and) refreshment stand will remain closed. (They) could reopen sometime in June.”
Fort Macon draws thousands of visitors to the local area. Mr. Newman said historically, the fort has 90,000 to 100,000 visitors in April and around 125,000 in May.
Since the fort closed March 27 in coordination with Gov. Roy Cooper’s stay-at-home order, park service staff have been using the time to work on maintenance projects, according to Mr. Newman.
“Long term, the outbreak will have no real effect on the park,” he said, “except fewer visitors for the short term. With fewer visitors, the real effect will be on local business.”
Meanwhile, on Harkers Island, the National Park Service at Cape Lookout tells a different story. NPS Cape Lookout Superintendent Jeff West said Tuesday in an email to the News-Times if restrictions are softened, he suspects summer visitation will be higher than normal at Cape Loookout. He wasn’t able to say with certainty when facilities would be reopening.
“I suspect over the next three weeks the Great Island Cabin Camps will reopen, the passenger ferry service will resume, our tour groups will resume operations, most of our restroom facilities will reopen and Portsmouth will reopen,” he said.
Historically around this time of year, Cape Lookout sees about 2,500 visitors a day. However, with so many facilities closed, Mr. West said this year they’ve been averaging about 250 visitors a day.
The outbreak has taken a toll on the NPS staff, as well. Mr. West said they’ve been operating with a skeleton crew with so much of the cape closed.
“With the loss of income, some employees have been laid off or not hired,” he said. “That said, we have had no one to do (maintenance, repair or improvement) work except what’s required to maintain systems. Several contractors have continued to work in the park. A lot of repair work at Portsmouth has been done, and the new passenger ferry dock should be completed this week.”
When asked what long-term effects he anticipates the outbreak will have on Cape Lookout, Mr. West said he suspects the park service will continue to react to the outbreak and the resulting concern from the public.
“Only time will tell,” he said.
